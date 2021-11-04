Gabriela Pugliesi has been living on rent with Túlio Dek for 7 months

Gabriela Pugliesi has been quite open with her followers about her relationship with Túlio Dek. This afternoon, she answered some questions made by fans and revealed that she has been living for rent in Bahia with her boyfriend for seven months, but that she intends to build a house next to him.

“Túlio lived in Europe until January of this year. He came here to spend a month on vacation with his family. In the meantime, I arrived and everything changed. I also only came to stay with him for a few days without knowing him. And we’ve been there for seven months. in a rented house. But we have plans to build ours,” he said.

We live in Bahia and São Paulo since the first day we met. Where one goes, the other goes. I don’t know where we’re going to live next year, but we’re going together.

After denying that she is engaged to Túlio, she told a little about her daily life with her lover in Bahia. “It’s a dream routine for me, and I work here too because I have that privilege.”

Asked if she’s bothered by the fact that her boyfriend doesn’t publish photos next to her on the web, Pugliesi said no.

I don’t think I’ve ever had a relationship with someone who doesn’t care about ‘who I am’, in the sense of being public, who doesn’t want to climb on me. On the contrary, he hates exposure, but he respects me.

“He doesn’t use Instagram to expose his life. The counterpoint is that I’ve never been so loved. In other words, Instagram is not a thermometer for measuring love. part of posting”, detailed in the sequence.