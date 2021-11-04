Gabriela Pugliesi reveals that she lives for rent with Tulio Dek in Bahia | celebrities

Instagram Gabriela Pugliesi reveals that she lives on rent with Tulio Dek in Bahia

Gabriela Pugliesi opened the game about her relationship with Tulio Dek this Wednesday (3) after being questioned by fans on their social networks.

In her Instagram stories, the fitness influencer opened a box of questions for her followers. When asked if she has her own house in Bahia, she said: “No! Tulio lived in Europe until January of this year. He came here to spend a month on vacation with his family. In the meantime, I arrived and everything changed. I just did it too. I came to stay with him for a few days (without knowing, like Blind Marriage). And we’ve been in a rented house for seven months. But we have plans to build our own.”

Still on housing, she said that they live in Bahia and São Paulo. “We’ve lived in Bahia and São Paulo since the first day we met. Where one goes, the other goes. I don’t know where we’re going to live next year, but we’re going together,” he revealed.

She also told about her routine in the city. “The routine of dreams (for me). I wake up, pray, meditate, train (run in the sand or do functional)), then dive in the sea, take Dende to run and swim. I cook or go for lunch somewhere on the beach. the most beautiful sunset in the world every day, then the stars, series, read books and sleep! And repeat (and I work here too, because I have this privilege)”, he said.

Gabriela even opened up about her upcoming marriage when asked if she would change anything from the past. “It’s complicated to say this because I’m the person who believes that everything happens perfectly in God’s time (time that we don’t have evolution to see. Our vision is limited), but I certainly would never have gotten married. After all, I separated. I was very immature (married at 25) and for me marriage didn’t have the meaning it has today. As I didn’t have a structured family, I thought it would be the same (marry, separate and everything is fine), but today I know that my dream is to build a family and stay with my children’s father forever. I think that’s beautiful, but for me it wasn’t a reality,” he said.