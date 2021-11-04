Gal Gadot will be the Evil Queen in live-action adaptation

From Wonder Woman to Evil Queen: according to deadline, Gal Gadot is in the final stages of negotiations to play the villain of The snow White in the adaptation live action from the classic animation of Disney. Although not yet closed, the site already takes for granted the casting of the Israeli actress in the film that will have Rachel Zegler (Love sublime love) in the title role.

Based on the fairy tale of the Grimm Brothers, the original animation Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was released in 1938. It was Disney’s inaugural animated film and became a big hit for the studio.

Mark Webb (The spectacular Spider Man) will direct the new adaptation of the Walt Disney classic. Besides him, the duo behind La La Land and the king of the show, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, will write new songs for the production.

Snow White’s story has gained several adaptations, including mirror, mirror mine, 2012, and Snow White and the hunter, with Kristen Stewart and Chris Hemsworth. Disney’s new movie has no release date yet.