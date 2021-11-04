Game Boy Color and GBA patents heat up rumors for Switch Online

Nintendo recently renewed the registrations of the Game Boy Color and GBA names in Japan. The patent application was made only last month, in October, but published only recently, now in November, which made it possible to discover this renewal of the documents by the producer .

Of course, a brand renewing ownership of its products and brands should not always attract attention, but in this specific case we already have many rumors involving these two names. Nintendo fans and analysts hope the brand will eventually bring in more classic consoles to enhance the benefits of its subscription service, Nintendo Switch Online. Among the possibilities, the Game Boy Color and the GBA – which is the acronym for Game Boy Advance – always appear as the main ones.

It is worth noting that the patent registration also refers to uses of the names for “video game program” and “downloadable video game program”, which would be precisely the format of the emulators used for these platforms on Switch.

Nintendo has recently added the ability to play Nintendo 64 and Mega Drive (Genesis) games for Switch Online subscribers, but it has been heavily criticized for the extra price it charges for it. The Expansion Pack, as it is known, costs more than twice the price of the standard Switch Online.

We’re currently in the rumor stage, so we don’t know if this patent application is really for Switch Online, nor if these consoles will be added to the default subscription or just to the service’s Expansion Pack.