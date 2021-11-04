Gasoline has new high and reaches R$ 7.59 in DF | Federal District

Another rise in the price of gasoline scared the residents of the Federal District this Wednesday (3). At some stations in Brasília, the value of fuel reaches BRL 7.59 , on credit.

According to the DF Fuel Retail Trade Union (Sindicombustíveis), the increase is due to the correction of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS), which changed to R$ 0.34, in the case of gasoline, and R$ 0.15 for anhydrous ethanol, on Monday (1st).

According to the president of Sindicombustíveis, Paulo Tavares, the readjustment dates back to before the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz) had frozen the ICMS for 90 days (learn more below).

“Before freezing there was this readjustment that weighs more in the pocket. The price of gasoline can still go up more, with possible readjustments by Petrobras or Ethanol Anhydrous, which has been going up every week”, says Tavares.

O g1 visited gas stations in Asa Norte, Asa Sul, the Industry and Supply Sector (SIA), Southwest and Cruzeiro. The prices found, on this Wednesday, ranged from R$6.55, promotional price per application, a BRL 7.59, for credit card payment.

Application driver Alexandre Rodrigues complains about the daily “surprise” when it’s time to refuel. According to him, several colleagues are giving up the profession because of the cost of fuel.

“I put R$150 of gasoline in my car every morning. But, every day, those R$150 are worth less,” says the driver.

Physiotherapist Flávia Sousa lives in Guará and works in Asa Sul. She also paid R$ 7.39 for a liter of gasoline this Wednesday.

“I went to a gas station on L4 South, it makes me want to cry”, says Flávia.

According to Sindicombustíveis, in addition to rising prices, consumers may face a lack of fuel at the pumps, as Petrobras will not have enough product for the market as of this month of November.

High prices and frozen ICMS

What makes gasoline and diesel prices go up?

Among the factors considered by Petrobras to calculate the price at refineries is the value of oil on the national market and the dollar.

As compensation, the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz) approved last Friday (29) the 90-day freeze of the so-called “weighted average price to the final consumer”. It is on this average price that the State Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) levied on fuel sales is levied.

According to the government, the objective of freezing the weighted average price, on which the ICMS is levied, is to try to keep prices at the values ​​in effect on November 1, 2021 until January 31, 2022.

The measure, according to state representatives, “aims to reduce the impact of the increases imposed by Petrobras and give time to think about a way out for the consecutive adjustments”.

On October 13, the Chamber of Deputies also approved a bill that changes the calculation of fuel taxation to try to lower the price charged to the final consumer. To be valid, the text still needs to pass through the Senate.

UNDERSTAND: What can change in the charge of state ICMS on fuels

However, for specialists, the measure has a limited effect, as other price components may continue to undergo changes, such as the exchange rate variation.

How ‘frozen ICMS’ works

Under the current model, which expires until the end of January, each state sets the so-called “weighted average price to the final consumer” every 15 days.

As there is a change every 15 days, every price increase at the refineries changes the average price and raises the ICMS.

With the suspension of the weighted average price for 90 days, Petrobras’ increases announced until January will not be considered in the ICMS calculation basis — mitigating the impact of the fuel readjustments in the refineries.