Germany faces ‘unvaccinated pandemic’ – International

BERLIN – A Germany He is experiencing a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Health Minister Jens Spahn warned in an interview with reporters on Wednesday 3. “The fourth wave of the pandemic is hitting us hard,” he said, reporting that the largest economy in the country Europe has seen covid-19 cases soar in recent weeks.

According to the minister, people who are reluctant to get vaccinated are largely responsible for this situation. “It’s a pandemic essentially of the unvaccinated, and it’s big,” said the conservative minister. “The fourth wave of the pandemic advances, as we feared, because the number of people vaccinated is not enough,” echoed Lothar Wieler, president of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

This Wednesday, the RKI, which works in the area of ​​epidemiological surveillance, reported more than 20 thousand new cases in 24 hours and 194 deaths, an incidence close to the levels registered in May. According to the German Hospital Association, hospital visits to covid patients increased by 40% in one week. In intensive care units (ICU), the increase was 15%.

According to the latest RKI data, 55.6 million people received two doses of the vaccine – equivalent to 66.8% of the population. “Unvaccinated people have a high risk of becoming infected in the coming months and some of them could become seriously ill,” warned Wieler.

But convincing them is no easy task. A Forsa survey commissioned by the Ministry of Health recently revealed that 65% of respondents who are not vaccinated do not want “at all” to receive the vaccine.

“If the situation continues to worsen in hospitals at the regional level, it is possible that new restrictions will be imposed only on the unvaccinated,” warned government spokesman Steffen Seibert.

The resurgence of infections comes at a politically sensitive time for Germany, when the Social Democrats, winners of the September 26 elections, negotiate the formation of a government with the Greens and Liberals to try to reach an agreement in December.

Until then, the conservative government of Angela Merkel, who will leave power after 16 years in office, heads the Executive.

The chancellor said this weekend that she is “very concerned” with the evolution of the pandemic and that she regrets the high number of people over 60 years old who have not been vaccinated. She reiterated, however, that she did not consider it necessary to make vaccination mandatory. /AFP