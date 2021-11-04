Germany Records Covid-19 Case Record Ahead of Officials Meeting

Germany reported 33,949 new Covid-19 infections on Thursday (4), the biggest daily increase since the pandemic began, ahead of a two-day meeting of state health secretaries.

Countries across Europe have reported increases in coronavirus infections, sparking a debate about reintroducing restrictions and increasing people’s adherence to vaccination.

The number of cases was likely inflated by a public holiday in parts of Germany on Monday (1), which led to a delay in data collection. The previous record was on December 18, with 33,777 infections.

Helge Braun, acting Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff, said German states needed to make faster progress in administering booster shots to the elderly.

Until this Wednesday (3), only 6.7% of people over 60 years in Germany received a booster dose, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute.

Older people are more likely to be hospitalized with Covid-19. The number of admissions stands at 3.62 per 100,000 population – up from 1.65 at the beginning of October – but at 8.27 for those over 60 years of age.

Russia has new death record

The daily number of deaths from Covid-19 in Russia reached a record, with 1,195 new deaths reported. Amid an increase in cases in the country, authorities were forced to impose the closure of workplaces across the country.

The government’s coronavirus task force also reported 40,217 new infections in the past 24 hours, including 6,305 in Moscow.