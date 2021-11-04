Germany Records Record Daily Covid-19 Cases Since Pandemic Starts | World

Germany registered, on Thursday (4), a record of daily cases since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, with almost 34,000 cases in 24 hours. The data are from the Robert Koch health surveillance institute.

The previous record was reached in December 2020, when there were 33,777 new cases.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

Altogether, Germany has accumulated more than 4.6 million cases since the beginning of the pandemic in the country, which, according to the government, is currently facing a very severe fourth wave that affects the unvaccinated.

Different countries in Europe reported a high in new infections. The Netherlands again imposed restrictions to contain the pandemic.

In Germany, specifically, the increase in daily cases is partly credited to notification delays due to a holiday.

Helge Braun, Angela Merkel’s chief of staff, said Germany’s regional governments needed to speed up vaccination of older people.

Netherlands resumes restrictions to curb increase in covid cases

WHO is concerned about transmission rate

The World Health Organization (WHO) was alarmed, on Thursday (4), with the “very worrying” rate of transmission of Covid-19 in Europe today, which could cause another half a million deaths by February 2022 .

Germany allows entry of Brazilians with negative Covid test

“We are, again, at the epicenter,” warned WHO director for Europe, Hans Kluge, at an online press conference.

“The current rate of transmission in the 53 countries that make up the European region is very worrying. If we maintain this trajectory, we could have another half a million deaths from Covid-19 in the region by February,” he added.