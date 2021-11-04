Gomes: Galo and Grêmio gallop to opposite sides. And it seems irreversible – 11/03/2021

From a Paraguayan horse, this Rooster seems to have nothing. Another hard-won victory, now 2-1 over Grêmio, leaves Atlético 10 points ahead of Palmeiras, 12 of Flamengo (which still have two games in hand). It’s safe to say that Galo will be Brazilian champion for the first time since the first of the championships, in 1971.

Of the nine remaining games, Atlético may stumble in four or five of them and still won’t be reached by the competitors – who have, by the way, a Libertadores final to play between them in the middle of this trajectory.

Atlético de Cuca is very reminiscent of Palmeiras de Cuca (2016). In the final stretch of the championship, he plays each game as if it were his last. Without much concern for tactics or technique, the issue is really the heart. Defending with a lot of race, attacking with a lot of people, even if in a disorderly way, when you need to look for the result. And search. It’s a bit of a chaotic way to “manage” an asset, but it worked once and it will work again.

Diego Costa’s pass to Zaracho, in the first goal, shows the individual quality, which is the great mark of this team. There aren’t many Diegos Costas out there in the championship.

Grêmio has good players too. But there is desperation accompanying every minute of the team on the field, whatever the field, whatever the situation. One goal is enough for Grêmio to collapse, it’s a team that can’t understand which path is enough for points to be added. Everything is a blow to Grêmio.

If the Rooster gallops up, the Immortal will slowly die. The game less, which will be at some point in 2021 against Flamengo, no longer serves as a crutch. Grêmio needs four or five perfect rounds to get out of the relegation zone. There are only nine left, and perfection is a word that is far from the reality of the Gaucho club.

Following the next two weeks: Gre-Nal, Fluminense, América and Red Bull Bragantino. It’s not exactly a table to get someone excited. Grêmio’s situation seems irreversible.

But there is Gre-Nal. A victory in such a game, added to the good game the team has shown at various times since the arrival of Mancini, can generate an unlikely reaction. If I don’t beat Inter, then yes, I think it’s over.