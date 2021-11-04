Government of Rio Grande do Sul increases stadium capacity to 50%

The State government’s Crisis Cabinet decided on Wednesday to release up to 50% of the audience in the stadiums. The letter had been sent on Tuesday by the Gaucho Football Federation. With the decision, Inter will be able to receive around 30 thousand fans in the classic Gre-Nal this Saturday, at 19h, in Beira-Rio.

According to the government, the planned distance between people must be maintained. The decree with the new rules will be published throughout Friday. Before, the stadiums were able to receive around 15 thousand fans. Although 10% of these tickets are intended for visiting fans, Grêmio may have its supporter vetoed in the derby, due to an eventual punishment after the field invasion in defeat by 3 to 1 in front of Palmeiras, on Sunday, at the Arena.

Crisis Cabinet made the decision to release up to 50% of the audience in the stadiums, keeping the distance between people foreseen. The operation will take place in partnership with the @Official FGF. The decree with the new rules will be published throughout Friday. — Government of Rio Grande do Sul (@governo_rs) November 3, 2021