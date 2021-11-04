Gracyanne Barbosa discovers she is no longer drum queen through social network and puts money emoji: ‘They took me away’ | Carnival 2022

A press release from Governor’s Island Union at the end of the afternoon of this Wednesday (3), social networks stirred up. It announced the departure of Gracyanne Barbosa from the post of queen of drums at the school. The problem is that Gracyanne herself says she found out about the group’s Instagram profile post.

“You spent three years at the head of our drums, where you shone intensely in our court and street rehearsals and in official parades. The community embraced you with all affection for your education, attention and simplicity. Thanks for everything, @graoficial”, said the post that caught the attention of followers.

One follower thought the fitness muse was dropping out of school because she was in series A. To which Gracyanne replied:

“It wasn’t my choice. I just found out by reading here and I’m extremely upset. I love União da Ilha and will continue to love it,” he wrote.

Gracyanne Barbosa responds to follower about leaving the Island

Gracy continued to respond to fans who mourned her departure in the school post.

The now former drummer queen of the Island received solidarity from the followers, was celebrated for her dedication to the school, but at one point she responded to a female follower about why she left the association and used a money emoji implying that her post may have been purchased.

“Is it because it leaked?” asked the school follower.

“Because they took me away,” Gracyanne replied with the emoji in sequence.

Gracyanne Barbosa responds as a follower about her departure from the Island

Gracyanne Barbosa: upset about leaving the island

Substitute is already chosen

On the night of this Wednesday (3), União da Ilha announced the new occupant of the post. The association’s new drum queen will be Juliana Souza, a beauty who has always attended school and was a muse there. (See the release below).

“The community has always suggested on the school’s social networks a new drum queen that would be offspring of the Island, right? Bruna Bruna had been the last. So! That day has arrived! It is with great satisfaction that the União da Ilha do Governador announces Juliana Souza as the new queen of the school!

25 years ago, Juliana started to attend the court of the association, always taken by her father (one of the great composers at the school and director of carnival for several carnivals). In addition, she paraded for many years as a highlight in allegories until reaching the rank of one of the school’s muses. Her turn to be queen has come for her for the 2022 carnival.

Welcome Juliana! May your reign be long and full of joy!”

Juliana Souza, the island's new drum queen

Oblivious to the controversies, the new drum queen responded to the followers who greeted her and wrote:

“I’m ecstatic to represent the island at Carnaval 2022. Thank you for hugging me with such affection,” she posted.