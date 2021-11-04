Gracyanne Barbosa finds out on a social network that she was exchanged for another – Prisma

Musa fitness, from pole dance, addicted to social networks, Gracyanne Barbosa discovered on the internet that she had been “dismissed”. That’s right. Singer Belo’s wife learned through a post on a social network that she had been dethroned in one of her samba schools of the heart, União da Ilha.

The samba school União da Ilha do Governador posted on Instagram the information that Gracyanne Barbosa was no longer the group’s drum queen after three years of reign. Detail: no one had warned her before.

“It was three years (2018/2019/2020) in front of our drums, where you shone intensely, in our court and street rehearsals, and in official parades. The community embraced you with all the affection due to your education, attention and simplicity. Thanks for everything, @graoficial! Good luck with your work and projects”, published the samba school in Rio.

Indignant, Gracyanne responded to several comments that lamented her departure. “It wasn’t my choice. I just found out, reading here, and I’m extremely upset. I love União da Ilha and will continue to love it,” she wrote. Wow, they could have sent a zap, don’t you think?

The young dancer Juliana Souza is Gracy’s replacement. Since 2015, the Island has not had anyone from the community in charge of the battery.

According to the official statement from the island, the choice meets the desire of the school’s own community, which wanted someone with the roots of the association.