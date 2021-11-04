Gracyanne Barbosa vents after losing her position as Queen in the União da Ilha: “They took me away”

After three years at the drums of Escola de Samba, fitness muse is replaced and fans criticize the association

This Wednesday (3rd), the União da Ilha do Governador Samba School announced thatGracyanne Barbosais no longer Queen of Drums of the Association, after three years of partnership.

But, it seems, the turning off of the fitness muse was not done by mutual agreement. In the comments, fans asked why the influencer left and she insisted on answering.

“Because they took me away”, she said, who then published an emoji (symbol) of money. The artist also said that she would miss the family she built at the school, regardless of the circumstances.

“It was three years at the head of our drums, where you shone intensely in our court and street rehearsals and in official parades. The community embraced you with all affection for your education, attention and simplicity. Thanks for everything, Gracyanee! Good luck with your work and projects.” says the official Instagram publication of União da Ilha.

In the comments, many fans criticized the attitude of turning away Belo’s wife: “What a dirty thing, Island”, said an internet user. “What a lack of respect, huh, União da Ilha. Horror the lack of consideration!”, stated another.

The school has already announced the new Queen of the Drums. Juliana Souza, daughter of one of the association’s composers, will replace Gracy in the post.

Look: