Gracyanne loses the post of drum queen via social media: ‘They took me away’

Gracyanne Barbosa discovered this Wednesday afternoon (3) that she is no longer queen of the drums at União da Ilha do Governador samba school, in Rio de Janeiro. The curious thing is that she found out about it through a post from the association on her Instagram, announcing the departure of the fitness muse from the post after 3 years as queen of the school.

“There were three years (18/19/20) at the head of our drums, where you shone intensely in our court and street rehearsals and in official parades. The community embraced you with all affection for your education, attention and simplicity. Thanks for everything @graoficial! Good luck in your work and projects”, said União da Ilha in a statement.

In the comments, several followers questioned the departure of Gracyanne, and the influencer herself replied when they asked “why did it leak?”: “Because they took me away”, wrote Gracyanne, and then she published an emoji with money notes.

To Whom, Gracyanne said that she hoped they would have a conversation with her, and that her post at the school was “sold”. “I also learned that the gas station was sold, which I also understand. As I have a wonderful relationship with the school, I was expecting a conversation, but unfortunately the samba schools are not used to this communication on the way out. I wasn’t warned. Decisions of the presidency, patience”, he said.

The muse said that, despite everything, she does not hold a grudge against the school, and that she is grateful for the moments she spent at União da Ilha. “I’m not upset about the school, I’m grateful. On the island we made a unique union of love, loyalty and fidelity. I am grateful to have been so well received by everyone! It is a family that will remain in my heart”, he said.

Later, the school announced on its Instagram that Gracyanne’s replacement as drum queen, Juliana Souza, “creates” the school, according to the association.

“The community always suggested on the school’s social networks a new drum queen who was offspring of the Island, right? Bruna Bruna had been the last. Then! That day has arrived! It is with great satisfaction that the União do Ilha do Governador announces Juliana Souza as the new queen of the school!

25 years ago, Juliana started to attend the court of the association, always taken by her father (one of the great composers at the school and director of carnival for several carnivals). In addition, she paraded for many years as a highlight in allegories until reaching the rank of one of the school’s muses. Her turn to be queen has come for her for the 2022 carnival.

Welcome Juliana! May your reign be lasting and full of joy!”

