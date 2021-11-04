Gramado do Ninho generates charges from fans of Flamengo and is compared to Maracanã; Look

Not only were the terrible conditions of the lawn at Maracanã enough, the one at Ninho do Urubu also drew the attention of fans because of its poor condition, so much so that most of the comments in the recent video released by Flamengo, last Wednesday, about the re-presentation of the cast in CT, was directed to the floor. Watch the images in the video above.

The video is of preparation for the duel this Friday, against Atlético-GO, for the 19th round (delayed) of the Brazilian Nationals, at Maracanã.

Comments such as “shameful lawn”, “bumpy”, “pasture”, comparisons with Maracanã itself and charges for improvements set the tone in the post (see on here), in which the presence of David Luiz and Rodrigo Caio, possible holders tomorrow, have been overshadowed, for example.

By the way, speaking of Maracanã, Tite recently made a point of detonating the “incomprehensible” lawn. It is worth remembering that the Ninho land and the stadium are under the responsibility of the company GreenLeaf.

– Guys, you can’t have Maracanã with the field it has, it’s against football, it’s against quality, it’s against the spectacle and everything we seek as football, to have good fields to charge coach, athlete, performance, qualified pass, reasoning, execution… I let it all out here because this is incomprehensible – said the coach of the Brazilian team, at the last press conference.

Image of training last Wednesday at Ninho do Urubu (Photo: Alexandre Vidal / CRF)

Flamengo still trains at Ninho do Urubu this afternoon. The game against Atlético-GO will be at 9:30 pm this Friday, and the THROW! will broadcast the match in Real Time.