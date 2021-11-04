Grazi Massafera announces Globo’s departure: ‘My home for 16 years’ | celebrities

Rio – Now it’s official. This Thursday morning, Grazi Massafera announced his departure from Globo. In a long text posted on social networks, the actress spoke about her entire trajectory at the station, which began in 2005, with her participation in ‘Big Brother Brasil’. Grazi also thanked Globo and highlighted her work as an actress in the house’s soap operas.

“The first time I appeared on Globo was on January 10, 2005. That 23-year-old girl – who was practically sent by her mother to the BBB to try to change her life – couldn’t imagine that being a reality TV star would change her life anymore. people who win the Miss contest. That girl, in fact, couldn’t dream what would come next: Globo would welcome me in that house not only for three months, but since then it has been my home for 16 years.

Today, I am proud of my career because that reporter from Caldeirão do Huck grew up and became an actress in your eyes. And today I can beat my chest and say that, with such dedication, yes, I am an actress. I’m still Jacarezinho’s girl, but now I’m also the mother who threw herself into everything that is character. I was the newcomer Thelminha, I was Florinda and even Lívia Noronha. Ah, there was also Deodora, Michele, Lucena, Ester and, of course, she, Larissa. I amended with Luciane and made another Lívia and, finally, Paloma. Not to mention the experience of presenting Superbonita.

All this and much more I am because this house believed in me and in it I had encouragement, affection and encouragement for me to surpass myself. Was it easy? No, it wasn’t easy. I also had to face prejudices and, at times, I thought about giving up. Just like life, I was overcoming obstacles and I found myself strong and fearless. It was with this determination that I made characters and friends, many friends. Today I finally end a cycle of exclusivity at Globo. I leave full of gratitude and knowing that Globo may no longer be my address, but it could be a reason to visit.

Thank you very much to everyone at Globo for this cycle. We’ll see each other very soon and we’ll see each other in all the memories I leave on this station that is part of me, my history and my heart”, wrote the ex-BBB in the text posted on social networks.