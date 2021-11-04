Grazi Massafera announces Globo’s departure: ‘Part of my story and my heart’

This Thursday morning (04), Grazi Massafera used the social network to announce his departure from TV Globo, where he stayed for 16 years. Now, without being part of the station’s fixed staff, the actress will be able to work for work. On his Instagram profile, he shared a video in which he remembers when he appeared on national television, on “Big Brother Brasil”, soap operas, among other works in the house.

See the full post by Grazi Massafera

“The first time I appeared on Globo was on January 10, 2005. That 23-year-old girl – who was practically sent by her mother to the BBB to try to change her life – couldn’t imagine that being a reality TV star would change her life anymore. people who win Miss contest. That girl, in fact, could not dream of what would come next: Globo would welcome me in that house not only for three months, but since then it has been my home for 16 years.

“Next, he talked about his phases at the station. “Today, I’m proud of my trajectory because that reporter from Huck’s cauldron grew up and became an actress in your eyes. And today I can beat my chest and say that, with such dedication, yes, I am an actress. I’m still Jacarezinho’s girl, but now I’m also the mother who threw herself into everything that is character. I was the newcomer Thelminha, I was Florinda and even Lívia Noronha. Ah, there was also Deodora, Michele, Lucena, Ester and, of course, she, Larissa. I amended with Luciane and made another Lívia and, finally, Paloma. Not to mention the experience of presenting the Super beautiful”

“All this and much more I am because this house believed in me and in it I had encouragement, affection and encouragement for me to surpass myself. Was it easy? No, it wasn’t easy. I also had to face prejudices and, at times, I thought about giving up. Just like life, I was overcoming obstacles and I found myself strong and fearless. It was with this determination that I made characters and friends, many friends. Today I finally end a cycle of exclusivity at Globo. I leave full of gratitude and knowing that Globo may no longer be my address, but it could be a reason to visit. Thank you very much to everyone at Globo for this cycle. We’ll see each other very soon and we’ll see each other in all the memories I leave on this station that is part of me, my history and my heart”.

See Grazi Massafera’s publication:

