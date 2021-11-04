Grêmio alleges suspicion of president of STJD and will try to overturn injunction that vetoes fans | Guild

The Attorney’s Office’s request was accepted by the president of the STJD, Otávio Noronha, this Wednesday due to the invasion of fans to the Arena lawn last Sunday, after a 3-1 defeat by Palmeiras. In addition to the invasion, acts of aggression and vandalism were recorded.

According to Nestor Hein, Grêmio’s legal director, the first measure adopted by the club is to join this Wednesday with a request for suspicion by the president of the STJD.

– The first step we are going to take is to ask for the suspicion of the president of the STJD. He has a criminal case against me in Porto Alegre. According to the legislation of the Code of Civil Procedure, enemy capital cannot dispatch against each other – explained Hein.

The Grêmio was denounced in article 213 of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice (CBJD), which deals with field invasion, and also in article 211, for “failing to maintain the stadium with the necessary structure to guarantee security”. The penalties provided for are a fine of up to R$ 100,000 and loss of up to 10 field warrants.

Until the judgment of the complaint, the injunction prevents Grêmio from cheering on games at the Arena or as a visitor in cities that have already allowed their presence. Another point that the club understands as relevant in the matter is that 22 invaders have already been identified on the pitch.

– We want a reconsideration of the injunction. We hope that this request will be judged by the vice president of the STJD – concluded Hein.