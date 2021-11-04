Grêmio sinks and registers an 83% chance of going to Serie B; Atlético-MG adds 94% to win the Brazilian

On Wednesday night, Grêmio wasted several chances to beat Atlético-MG and further increased the chance of being relegated. The team led by Cuca came out with a 2-1 victory in a delayed round of the Brasileirão and is ten points ahead of vice-leader Palmeiras, who totals 52.

Living at the bottom of the table, the vice-lantern Grêmio is at a critical moment. With the defeat, the team sank in the tournament and the chances of relegation went to 83%, according to the InfoBall.

With only 26 in 28 matches, the team is seven points away from Bahia, the first club out of the relegation zone and with one game more.

Along with Vagner Mancini’s team, Chapecoense has a 99% chance of going to Série B, Juventude 73% and Sport 74%. Santos, currently 15th placed with 35 points, has an 11% chance of being relegated.



Check out this and other videos at

More videos at

videos.gazetaesportiva.com

The cup is very close to being lifted by Atlético-MG. With the fourth win, the team now has a 94% chance of winning the title.

However, the team from Rio Grande do Sul can still count on Flamengo approaching the table, which at the moment has a 4% chance of winning the tournament. The Cariocas have 12 points of difference, but, on the other hand, they have two games in hand and can reduce the distance to Rooster.

Leave your comment