Greta Thunberg Photo: EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg used Twitter this Wednesday (3) to say that she will “neutralize” her language after being filmed last Monday chanting insults during a protest at the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland.

– I am pleased to announce that I have decided to adopt “zero tolerance” on swearing and foul language. If I say something inappropriate, I promise to compensate by saying something nice – she joked in her official social network account.

Publication of the environmentalist Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

The 18-year-old activist is in Glasgow to lead demonstrations and press political leaders to take concrete steps to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees this century, as set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

On Monday (1st), Greta Thunberg gave a speech to activists on the banks of the River Clyde, near the COP26 headquarters, in which she said that the real leadership in the environmental struggle was “outside”, not inside the site.

Later, a video was released in which she appeared with other colleagues shouting the message: “You can put your climate crisis in c*”.

*EFE

