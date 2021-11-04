Grupo Soma (SOMA3) shares soar up to 11% with rumor that Arezzo (ARZZ3) wants to buy the company

SAO PAULO – Soma Group (SOMA3) shares soared by 11% and Arezzo (ARZZ3) had gains of up to 7.4% with the news about a possible advance in a business combination. At 3:43 pm (Brasilia time), SOMA3 shares rose 8.90%, to R$14.80, while ARZZ3 assets were up 4.37%, to R$79.33.

According to Valor’s Pipeline column, Arezzo approached the Soma Group for an acquisition of the company, and the subject should be discussed in the target company’s council, three sources told the report.

As with the other operations of the Arezzo group, an eventual deal would take place in large part through the exchange of shares with a smaller fraction in cash. The move is seen as daring, considering that the Soma group is larger on the stock exchange than the bidder, worth R$ 11.25 billion, while Arezzo is worth R4 7.7 billion.

The sources told the column that the talks are preliminary and may not go forward.

It should be noted that Arezzo tried to buy Cia. Hering, but the proposal was rejected and the business combination was made with the Soma group.

Check out the chart of the shares of the Soma group and Arezzo during the session and after the news:

Performance of Soma group shares:

Performance of Arezzo’s shares:

