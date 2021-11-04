Guarani x Vasco: probable squads, embezzlement and where to watch the game valid for Serie B

The final straight of Serie B promises strong emotions in the six remaining rounds. The Golden Earring will stage, this Thursday, at 7 pm, a direct confrontation between Guarani and Vasco. Both teams still dream of gaining access at the end of the season. In a “six-point game”, whoever wins can close the gap to the front of the competition.

O Cruz-Maltino will have an important reinforcement in the duel against Bugre. It is the midfielder Nene, who returns from suspension and was really missed in the defeat by CSA, last Friday. With four goals and two assists in eight games, the player has been the team’s main highlight since his return under Fernando Diniz.

+ Check and simulate the Brazilian Championship Series B table

With the return of shirt 77, the trend is for Andrey to be an option on the bench. The concern is due to the sequence of the season and the derby against Botafogo on Sunday, as the team has six athletes waiting for this Thursday’s match: Vanderlei, Leandro Castan, Bruno Gomes, Cano, Riquelme, Gabriel Pec, in addition to the coach Fernando Diniz.

On Guarani’s side, the only suspension is coach Daniel Paulista, who received the third yellow card in the victory over Sampaio Corrêa. Assistants Daniel Cerqueira and Ben-Hur Moreira will command the Bugre on the edge of the lawn.

On the other hand, Bugre will feature the returns of defender Thales and forward Bruno Sávio. The only embezzlement of the Campinas team will be: Tití (ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in the right knee) and Rafael Costa (recovery from knee surgery), who were no longer working.

+ Still gives? See Vasco’s performance against the next opponents in the first round of Serie B

Guarani has 49 points, five points less than Goiás, currently fourth. Vasco, in turn, has 47 and needs a break in this final stretch to stay alive in the dispute for a spot in the elite of Brazilian football next season.

DATASHEET

GUARANI X VASCO

Date/Time: 11/04/2021, at 7:00 pm (GMT)

Local: Princess Golden Earring, Campinas (SP)

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi (RS) and José Eduardo Calza (RS)

VAR: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)

Where to watch: SportTV, Premiere and real-time THROW!

GUARANI (Technician: Daniel Cerqueira – Daniel Paulista is suspended)

Rafael Martins, Diogo Mateus, Ronaldo Alves, Thales and Bidu; Bruno Silva, Indio, Rodrigo Andrade and Régis; Julio César and Bruno Sávio.

Embezzlement: Tití (ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in the right knee) and Rafael Costa (recovery from knee surgery).

Suspended: Daniel Paulista (third yellow)

Hanging: Diogo Mateus, Rafael Martins, Indio, Eliel, Lucão do Break, Carlão, Mateus Ludke and Maxwell

VASCO (Technician: Fernando Diniz)

Lucão; Zeca, Ricardo Graça, Leandro Castan and Riquelme; Bruno Gomes, Marquinhos Gabriel and Nene; Morato, Gabriel Pec and Cano.

Embezzlement: Michel (injury to the left knee), Sarrafiore (operated on his knee), Miranda (suspended by Conmebol)

Suspended: Miranda (indefinitely by Conmebol)

Hanging: Vanderlei, Leandro Castan, Bruno Gomes, Cano, Riquelme, Gabriel Pec and Fernando Diniz