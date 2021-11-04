Guarani x Vasco: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series b

In a game between teams that still dream of accessing Serie A, Guarani and Vasco face off this Thursday, at 7pm, at Bruno de Ouro, in Campinas. The match is valid for the 33rd round of Serie B. CLICK HERE to follow Real Time!

Guarani returned for real to the fight for the G-4 after beating Sampaio Corrêa, away from home, and counting on mistakes from competitors in the last round. With 49 points, in seventh place, Bugre has the chance to stay two points away from the access zone.

The defeat at home to CSA, last Friday, cooled Vasco’s reaction, which was further removed from access to Serie A. In eighth, with 47 points, the team from Rio is seven behind the G-4 and needs to win in Campinas to get closer to the front platoon. A possible stumble will leave Fernando Diniz’s team practically out of the fight for a spot in Serie A.

Streaming: SporTV broadcasts the game, with narration by Luiz Carlos Jr. and comments by Ana Thaís Matos, Paulo Nunes and Sandro Meira Ricci.

Real time: O ge follow from 6pm, with exclusive videos.

2 out of 5 Probable lineups — Photo: Arte/ge Probable lineups — Photo: Arte/ge

Guarani – technician: Daniel Paulista

Daniel Paulista has the return of defender Thales and striker Bruno Sávio, free of suspension. The tendency is for Sávio to assume the role of offensive reference, with Júnior Todinho going to the bench and the maintenance of the three-wheeler system – Bruno Silva, Índio and Rodrigo Andrade.

With three yellow cards, Daniel Paulista will not be on the bench against Vasco. Assistants Daniel Cerqueira and Ben-Hur Moreira will command the Bugre on the edge of the lawn.

Probable lineup: Rafael Martins, Diogo Mateus, Ronaldo Alves, Thales and Bidu; Bruno Silva, Indio, Rodrigo Andrade and Régis; Julio César and Bruno Sávio.

Who is out: defender Tití (rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee); forward Rafael Costa (recovery from knee surgery).

Hanging: Bruno Sávio, Diogo Mateus, Rafael Martins, Indian, Eliel, Lucão do Break, Carlão, Mateus Ludke, Maxwell, Régis, Ronaldo Alves.

3 out of 5 Probable Guarani against Vasco — Photo: ge Probable Guarani against Vasco — Photo: ge

Vasco – technician: Fernando Diniz

The main news in Vasco is the return of Nenê. After serving suspension, the midfielder returns to the team, this Thursday, against Guarani. The tendency is for Bruno Gomes to be removed, but Fernando Diniz may also choose to remove one of the team’s forwards, since Morato and Gabriel Pec are not having a good time. Another question is on the side. Zeca comes from bad performances and could lose space to Léo Matos, former owner of the position.

Probable lineup: Lucão, Zeca (Léo Matos), Castan, Ricardo, Riquelme; Andrey, Marquinhos Gabriel, Nenê, Morato (Léo Jabá), Gabriel Pec (Bruno Gomes) and Cano.

who is out: Michel and Sarrafiore (injured); Miranda (suspended for doping).

hanging: Cano, Leandro Castan, Gabriel Pec, Bruno Gomes, Vanderlei, Juninho and Fernando Diniz.

4 out of 5 Probable escalation of Vasco against Guarani — Photo: ge Probable escalation of Vasco against Guarani — Photo: ge

5 out of 5 Arbitration Presentation — Photo: Infographics Arbitration presentation — Photo: Infographics