Gui Araujo plays the persecuted and sets his victory in A Fazenda 13 · TV News

Gui Araujo decided to assume the label of persecuted and trust that this will bring him good results in A Fazenda 2021. On Wednesday (3), the former MTV stated that, if he reaches the final of the rural reality, he will come out as the winner of the season and with the R$1.5 million prize in his pocket.

“If I stay in the final, you’ll see, I’m going to win this shit. I won’t have been beaten so far for nothing,” Araujo said in a conversation with Sthefane Matos, who added to his partner in confinement: “I believe it passes quickly”.

During the dialogue, the confined speculated about the current farm. “I wonder if the Rico [Melquiades] left, would the game be more peaceful?” asked Anitta’s ex-affair. “A Day[ane Mello] I was going to get lost,” said Arcrebiano de Araújo, Bil.

“In terms of peace, if he comes back as a farmer, he’ll want to make my life miserable,” warned the digital influencer. “Don’t enter the pile, just say: ‘Rico, speak with my hand'”, advised the ex-BBB.

Bil took advantage of the space to criticize Dayane’s absence from the current hot seat: “A tie between Solange [Gomes] and Day, you put her on and got a light. Day was manipulating her to vote for Gui Araujo”.

