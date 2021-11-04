Gui, Dynho and MC Gui root for Rico to lose the race

Early Wednesday night, on “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), MC Gui, Gui Araujo and Dynho Alves talked in the outdoor area about the farmer’s tasting of logo more. Rico Melquiades, Solange Gomes and Marina Ferrari will compete for the hat and the chance to escape from the countryside, which already has the participation of Erasmo Viana.
Gui Araujo, who has been a farmer twice, analyzed how Rico Melquiades’ return as the winner would be: “It’s going to mess up the whole house.” The comedian was already a farmer in the fourth week of the program.
Anitta’s ex-boyfriend even thought about Rico’s nomination: “If he comes back, he goes for me.” Quickly, Dynho interrupted and pointed out: “He goes for me, I haven’t gone yet,” he said.
“He will play whoever has never been to the countryside. You [Dynho], the Sthe”, analyzed MC Gui.
far from the farm
Until yesterday, when the program completed 50 days on the air, Dynho Alves, Marina Ferrari, Mileide Mihaile, Erasmo Viana and Sthe Matos had escaped from all the gardens formed in the 13th edition of the rural reality show.
