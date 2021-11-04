Gui, Dynho and MC Gui root for Rico to lose the race

Early Wednesday night, on “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), MC Gui, Gui Araujo and Dynho Alves talked in the outdoor area about the farmer’s tasting of logo more. Rico Melquiades, Solange Gomes and Marina Ferrari will compete for the hat and the chance to escape from the countryside, which already has the participation of Erasmo Viana.

Gui Araujo, who has been a farmer twice, analyzed how Rico Melquiades’ return as the winner would be: “It’s going to mess up the whole house.” The comedian was already a farmer in the fourth week of the program.

Anitta’s ex-boyfriend even thought about Rico’s nomination: “If he comes back, he goes for me.” Quickly, Dynho interrupted and pointed out: “He goes for me, I haven’t gone yet,” he said.

“He will play whoever has never been to the countryside. You [Dynho], the Sthe”, analyzed MC Gui.

Until yesterday, when the program completed 50 days on the air, Dynho Alves, Marina Ferrari, Mileide Mihaile, Erasmo Viana and Sthe Matos had escaped from all the gardens formed in the 13th edition of the rural reality show.

'A Fazenda 13': The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality

Medrado: 1st withdrawal

Liziane: 1st eliminated

The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program

Nego do Borel: 1st expelled

A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition

Mussunzinho: 2nd eliminated

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm

Erika Schneider: 3rd out

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm

Victor Pecoraro: 4th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination

Lary Bottino: 5th out

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the fifth farm

The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game

