Gun went unsupervised for two hours before being handed over to Alec Baldwin, gunsmith lawyer says | Movie theater

A lawyer representing the woman responsible on the film set for the gun that was fired by actor Alec Baldwin and led to the death of director of photography Halyna Hutchins said the incident may have been an act of “sabotage” by disgruntled members of the ” Rust”.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was the gunsmith on the set of the Western film shot in New Mexico, where Baldwin fired a shot toward Hutchins last month after being told the gun was safe.

The gunsmith’s lawyer told NBC’s “Today” program that Gutierrez-Reed loaded the gun with ammunition from a box of fake or inert bullets and “had no idea” where the real bullet that killed Hutchins came from.

“We have a period of time between 11:00 and 1:00 approximately that day when the guns were at times unattended. So there was an opportunity to manipulate the scene,” he said.

“We assume that someone put the real bullet in that box – and if you think about it, the person who put the real bullet in the box of fake bullets had to aim to sabotage the set,” said Jason Bowles. “There’s no other reason to do this. To mix the real bullet with the fake bullets.”

Prosecutors have not filed any criminal charges for Hutchins’ death. Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza said days ago that there appeared to be “some complacency on set”.

There were several reports that a camera crew from “Rust” had resigned the day before the tragedy, in part because of concerns about the safety of firearms and explosives on set.

Both Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed are cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Asked why someone would deliberately sabotage production by camouflaging live bullets with safe ammunition, Bowles pointed to the “dissatisfied” workers who left just hours before the shooting.

“We have people who left the set, who left because they were unhappy,” Bowles replied, highlighting complaints about the team’s long hours and accommodations.

When asked why Gutierrez-Reed left the guns unattended, Bowles claimed that the producers had asked her to fill additional duties and was busy with that at the time of the shooting.