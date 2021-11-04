Hanging from the ceiling, Angel fulfills Percy’s sinister wish in Secret Truths 2 · TV News

Angel (Camila Queiroz) will submit to the most bizarre fetishes of Percy (Gabriel Braga Nunes) in Verdades Secretas 2. The model will make new programs with the entrepreneur and will be tied to the ceiling by ropes in the second part of the serial by Walcyr Carrasco, which debuts in this fourth (3) on Globoplay.

In the first ten chapters of the plot, the protagonist became a widow and penniless in her pocket. Desperate, she returned to the world of prostitution with the help of Blanche (Maria de Medeiros), the new owner of the Blanche Models agency.

The character of Camila Queiroz enchanted Percy right away. Unaware that it was a sadomasochist, she agreed to make a program with the new client. It was only at the millionaire’s house that she discovered he had a “strange taste” inside four walls, but agreed to fulfill her fantasies and didn’t judge his “eccentric way” at the time of sex.

The millionaire then became obsessed with the idea of ​​spending other nights at his side. In the new scene of the two together, Ariel’s (Sergio Guizé) partner at the Radar Club nightclub will guide the call girl as he wraps her with ropes: “If you feel uncomfortable, if I overdo it, if you feel pain, scream anything . We are agreed”.

new developments

It will also be in the second batch of episodes that Visky (Rainer Cadete) will meet Lara (Júlia Byrro) personally. The girl from Taubaté (São Paulo countryside) will shock the booker with her beauty and will hear a promise from Angel’s best friend: “I’ll make you a great model”.

In addition, Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) will prove increasingly blinded by the desire for revenge. In a hot sequence, she will ask Cristiano (Romulo Estrela) to treat her the same way he treats his rival in bed. “I want everything she has,” says Alex’s (Rodrigo Lombardi) daughter.

Secret Truths 2 will feature 50 chapters in all, with releases made in blocks of ten episodes every 15 days. On Globo’s streaming platform, the next premieres will take place on November 17th and then on December 1st and 15th.

As of this Wednesday, Globoplay has 20 chapters available for fans of the telenovela marathon.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Secret Truths and other soap operas.