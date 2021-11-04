Harry Potter films will be shown in theaters again

On November 23, the first film in the franchise Harry Potter will be 20 years since its first appearance on the big screen. To celebrate the date, fans will be able to watch the movies again in theaters. The information is from WarnerMedia’s Space channel, which broke the news through a post on Twitter.

Harry Potter will be back in theaters 😱 Which film in the saga would you like to see on the big screen? #20years of magic pic.twitter.com/WQqgKv1Luw — Space (@spacebrasil) October 27, 2021

All films in the saga will be projected in release order, starting with The philosopher’s Stone, released in 2001. At the time, the film had its world premiere on November 4th in a themed cinema that reproduced the main features of Hogwarts Castle. Its first day open to the public grossed more than $30 million at the box office in the US, surpassing the numbers of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.

As a whole, The philosopher’s Stone earned nearly $1 billion at the box office in the United States alone, becoming the second highest-grossing film at the time of its release and the highest grossing in 2001. The success was just another incentive for Warner to adapt the rest of the film. saga of the magical universe created by JK Rowling, giving rise to seven more films starring the trio Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.

(Image: Disclosure / Warner Bros.)

In 2021, the full saga of the films reached the HBO Max catalog exclusively, as well as the derivative franchise. Fantastic Animals and Where to Find Them. In January, some rumors surrounding a new adaptation of the literary series circulated the web, suggesting that WarnerMedia would be interested in making a series of Harry Potter solely and exclusively for streaming, but it didn’t take long for the information to be disproved by the company.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO and HBO Max content director Casey Bloys stated that “there are no deals made” on this reboot. The executive added that he “would return to a more global statement about franchises”, exemplifying DC’s successful films and series. game of Thrones and, of course, Harry Potter. “[Essas franquias são] a big plus for WarnerMedia and, of course, we want to use them in a way that makes viewers, subscribers and fans happy.”

For the re-exhibition in cinemas, official dates have not yet been announced or on which cinema networks the projections will be made. Stay tuned for Canaltech for more information about Harry Potter.