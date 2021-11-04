Harry Potter saga will be re-exhibited in Brazilian cinemas

posted on 11/03/2021 10:18 PM / updated on 11/03/2021 10:29 PM



(credit: Warner Bros/Reproduction)

Twenty years after Brazilian children and adults left the cinemas in love with the world of magic at Hogwarts, the big screens will again show all the films in the Harry Potter saga. The action is made to commemorate the two decades of showing the first film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The information was announced this Wednesday (3/11) by Space Brasil, a channel owned by Warner Bros., which owns the franchise.

“Harry Potter is going to celebrate 20 years in cinema in the best way. The complete saga will be projected again in the rooms”, informed Space on social networks. The channel has not yet revealed the airing dates, however, the saga’s debut on the Brazilian big screen was on November 23, 2001. Will the end of the month be marked by magic?

Films based on the story written by JK Rowling marked the 2000s with the beginning of new special effects and spread the magic genre into the new century. Ten years later, in 2011, the saga came to an end with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows II, which became audiovisual proof of how cinema evolved in just a decade.

The complete franchise also has The Chamber of Secrets, in 2002; The Prisoner of Azkabam, in 2004; Goblet of fire, in 2005; The order of the Phoenix, in 2007; and The Half-Blood Prince, in 2009. The penultimate film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows I, was released in 2010.