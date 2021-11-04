“He put his colleagues at risk”

A former steering wheel for several clubs such as Corinthians and Flamengo, in addition to playing with the Brazilian national team, the current commentator for Jovem Pan, Vampeta, criticized Douglas Costa’s attitude in an interview with Canal Pilhado, saying that only the financial surplus is no good and that Grêmio would need to think about reinforcements, using the example of what Corinthians did in the middle of the year.

The former player even gave the Grêmio shirt a stab about his injuries and indicated that the other Grêmio teammates will not welcome the talk about the need for reinforcements:

“Grêmio is one of those with the most cash on hand, its life is stabilized. But it’s there on the Z4. You have to win the game. I saw Douglas Costa’s interview, saying that he had to do the same as Corinthians, who brought important players. An interview like this he puts his companions at risk. And he just came hurting. Best hiring and not playing. It is only now having a sequel. If he loses today, he goes to Series B”, said Vampeta – see below:

Douglas Costa’s speech last Monday, to Canal Pilhado, was made in the following words:

“Of course I wanted to be fighting for titles. But I’m never going to throw in the towel, I’ll keep fighting for the team to stay, play the next Brazilian Nationals and let important guys come too. The team is not only made up of surpluses, spending the year well financially. Corinthians showed something cool, they were in the middle of the table, suffering, they signed four important players and totally reversed the situation of the year. I hit the key a lot. You can see that they made a cast in two months, it infected and totally changed the page”, he quoted.

With Douglas Costa, Grêmio tries to surprise the leader Atlético-MG from 21:00 this Wednesday, at Mineirão.