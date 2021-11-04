Health plan portability: know how to do it and know the ANS rules | Economy

To request the exchange, the client must have been with the health plan for at least two years. In addition, the contract must have been signed after 1999 or adapted to the Health Insurance Law, which regulated the service in the country that year.

Prevent Senior beneficiaries fear loss of coverage due to pandemic investigations

The rules apply to users of all operators, according to lawyer Rogério Scarabel, former director of standards and product licensing at the National Agency for Supplementary Health (ANS).

The exception is when companies file for bankruptcy. In other words, when the client does not want to change health plans — fear of a large part of Prevent Senior beneficiaries.

Prevent Senior: as an investigated health plan it grew as the ‘only alternative’ for the elderly

Video: Understand the complaints about Prevent Senior

It is worth remembering that, in October, the ANS appointed the technical director Daniela Kinoshita Ota to accompany the operator. According to the agency, the technical director will not have management power, but will monitor Prevent’s activities and may request information about the services.

Check out the main rules below:

The first step is to enter the ANS Guide to Health Plans. There, it is possible to consult prices and generate a plan equivalence report. With the data in hand, the beneficiary has a period of five days to adhere to the operators’ suggestions, since the information changes frequently.

After contacting the new company, there is a period of up to ten days for the operator to analyze the order. If no answer is given, the portability will be considered done. From then on, the customer will have five days to cancel the old plan.

According to ANS, portability is free and it is not necessary to explain the reason for the exchange.

To perform traditional portability (where the order comes from the customer), you need to:

To have active contract;

Be in day with payments;

with payments; have fulfilled a minimum period of stay in the plan of two years; if you have already asked for portability before or have a pre-existing disease, the period increases to three years.

It is only allowed to switch to a plan that is from the same price range from your current one;

from your current one; The exception is in special portability (when the operator declares bankruptcy).

Operators are not allowed to select customers by risk factor , such as age or pre-existing illness;

, such as age or pre-existing illness; All companies indicated by the ANS Guide to Health Plans must accept new customers, even if it is in a different type of plan, such as individual to collective.

Is it necessary to fulfill a grace period again?

No. Fulfilled needs are transferred to the new plan. If the new insurance requires grace periods that the beneficiary has not fulfilled, it is possible to accept only them.

What is the difference between special and traditional portability?

The special only occurs when the operator is breaking down. In this case, there is no restriction for changing the plan, since the customer is leaving the operator due to limitations of the company itself.

Are there any changes in portability by Prevent Senior?