Health workers will have a booster dose this Thursday – Cascavel

The Municipal Health Department scheduled for this Thursday (4), vaccination with a booster dose for health professionals who took the second dose until the 24th of April.

Vaccination will take place in eight health units. They are: Nova Cidade, Aclimação, Cancelli, Neva, São Cristóvão, Pioneiros Santa Catarina, Claudete and Parque São Paulo.

Vaccination time will be from 8am to 12pm.

Documents

Proof of employment relationship is mandatory, through the National Register of Health Establishments (CNES), containing a professional, employment card, pay stub, social contract or proof of payment of tax on service of any nature (ISSQN)

Self-employed professionals must present a registration document from the respective class council, together with a document or statement that proves the provision of services in any clinic, health establishment or office.

Elderly caregivers must present a document from the caregiver course;

Health academics and students in the technical area of ​​health in hospital, primary care, clinics and laboratories, must submit an individual statement (one per academic) from the higher education institution, which informs the full name of the academic, CPF, course in the area of health that is linked and internship matters.