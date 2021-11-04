Horoscope of the Day: Forecasts for November 4, 2021 | Prediction and Stars

Marcelo Dallas The mandala “the way” was designed by Marcelo Dalla

Table of Contents ARIES

BULL

TWINS

CANCER

LION

VIRGIN

LB

SCORPION

SAGITTARIUS

CAPRICORN

AQUARIUM

FISHES

ARIES



Good stage for cleaning, in every way. New goals can be activated with the new moon that arrives today. Count on more intuition to investigate new possibilities. However, reckless and impulsive attitudes can bring harm. It is good to beware of rebellion and insubordination. Try to observe their behaviors and emotional reactions, it is important to assess what needs to be transformed. Investigations and diagnoses are favored, it is easier to reveal what is hidden or covered up.



BULL



The New Moon takes place in Scorpio, a sign opposite to yours: time to exercise your social skills, to put yourself in the other’s shoes. Take the opportunity to develop goals and align interests with employees, dialogue is favored. You can deepen your studies and strengthen your relationships. It’s time for changes, innovations and releases too. Changes even in the value you place on yourself, your gifts, the value of your work. All so that you can open yourself up to possibilities that are more aligned with your heart.



TWINS



Take the opportunity to research, dialogue, ask questions to get good diagnoses. Deep and enlightening conversations are favored. Also take the opportunity to promote analysis and take resolutions. What should be left behind? What will be the intentions for the future? You can complete matters, but avoid forcing situations. Starting today, with the new moon, you can also activate new goals. Count on more intuition and insight. However, beware of rebellion, recklessness, restlessness. Lightness and flexibility are the antidotes.



CANCER



The idea is to finish what you can so you can turn the page. The New Moon arrives happens today and confronts Uranus: a good time to rethink old concepts, correct the work, promote investigations, talk about deeper, healing and transformative subjects. Period of more intuition for good understanding. The idea is to move energies, get out of stagnation. But it is important to avoid controlling and intolerant attitudes. Contingencies are on the agenda, so it’s good to let life flow.

LION



It is important to cultivate withdrawal, while leaving behind obsolete postures, situations, ideas and beliefs. With the new moon, new ideas and inspirations can emerge. The period is one of renewal, liberation, investigation, transformation. Sun and Moon challenge Uranus: beware of intolerance and aggressive criticism. It is important to align the desire for freedom with the commitment in relationships. Do not consider anything definitive, changes are on the agenda. If you exaggerate the demands and demands, there may be disruptions.



VIRGIN



You can invest in new initiatives, cultivate your analytical skills and your communication power. However, all this can be combined with doses of lightness, sensitivity and intuition. The New Moon takes place in Scorpio: issues that were covered up, what was done hidden, the dirt that was swept under the rug, mistakes, illusions, mysteries and secrets may surface to be solved. If there are disagreements in relationships, be willing to make some concessions.



LB



Try to take more time to reflect, investigate yourself, and let life flow with pleasurable activities, without trying to control situations. It’s time to retreat to good diagnoses, to get rid of something that’s old and out of date. It’s worth leaving behind old dependencies, situations and relationships that no longer make sense. Try to use good communication, without forcing situations with demands. Today is New Moon day, bringing an energy of renewal. New ideas can point out other paths.



SCORPION



It’s good to rest more, to retire to reflect on old values, concepts and resources. What are the dreams you want to fulfill after your birthday? The New Moon happens in your sign, promising news and changes. However, be open to possible unforeseen circumstances. This is no time for confrontations, control and demands. Be willing to cultivate peace and harmony in your relationships. Energy is ideal for releasing and transmuting. Count in more depth for insightful dialogues and conclusive solutions.



SAGITTARIUS

You gain more confidence to seek new insights that inspire you to make improvements in yourself, set new goals, and clear your path. It is time to research, investigate, dialogue and find answers. It’s easier to align yourself with intuition to unravel mysteries. With the New Moon in Scorpio, invest in cleanings and renovations. Also take the opportunity to question yourself, transform old concepts, exchange ideas, find out about the news, and get better information on any subject.



CAPRICORN

Take the opportunity to dialogue more openly, willing to rethink old postures and review confusing issues. It is time to exercise dialogue and understanding. Identify what needs to be healed and transformed, accept this challenge. You just have to win. So you can relate with more confidence and join forces to make your inspirations come true. It’s worth investing in personal care too. Venus will enter your sign promising more opportunities and furthering your seduction potential.



AQUARIUM



The period of transformations, cleansing, releases and detox continues. Even more so now, with the new moon in Scorpio. You can invest in new starts. However, don’t forget about diplomacy. Partners and collaborators remain in evidence, reckless attitudes can cause losses. Take the opportunity to set new goals and follow your heart, it can indicate what should be left behind. The period is also ideal for studies, reviews, therapies, investigations, studies and research.



FISHES



Deep understandings can help you overcome old issues and resolve what has been lingering. What can be completed now? Relationships call for more care, the best thing to do is cultivate withdrawal, meditate to get good diagnoses. Avoid radical or dogmatic postures, diplomacy and cordiality must be a priority. Take the opportunity to prepare new intentions. Today is New Moon day, you can turn the page to new topics, even original ideas can come up.