How do you know when to have a prostate exam?

More recent data from the National Cancer Institute (Inca) show that only in Brazil, a man dies every 38 minutes due to prostate cancer. Considered the most common type of cancer among men, it is currently responsible for the cause of death of 28.6% of the male population that develops malignant neoplasms.

The prostate is a gland in the male reproductive system that weighs about 20 grams and resembles the shape of a chestnut. It is located below the bladder and its main function, together with the seminal vesicles, is to produce sperm.

The urologist of the Hapvida System, Antônio de Morais, explains which types of men should undergo preventive examination against prostate cancer. “According to the recommendations of the Brazilian Society of Urology, men over 45 years old, who have some risk group, or over 50 years old who do not have any risk group. And which ones have a risk group? They are those who have a family history of the disease, obese, and also African descendants”.

The doctor also highlights how the procedure for carrying out preventive tests to detect the disease is done. “In relation to the tests to be carried out to have a definitive diagnosis of prostate cancer: first the PSA – blood test, which is the specific antigen of the prostate, second the urologist must perform the digital rectal examination, which is very important for diagnosis, the last test requested is ultrasound with biopsy, which will give the definitive diagnosis of prostate cancer”.

In the initial stage, prostate cancer has no symptoms and when some signs begin to appear, about 95% of tumors are already in an advanced stage, making it difficult to cure. In the advanced stage, the resulting symptoms are: bone pain; pain when urinating; desire to urinate frequently; presence of blood in urine and/or semen.

As already informed, the only way to guarantee a cure for prostate cancer is early diagnosis, and the indication of the best form of treatment will depend on several aspects, such as current health status, disease stage and life expectancy.

Blue november

The November Blue campaign was inspired by the international movement ‘Movember’, created in 2003 in Australia, through a joke between friends who agreed to let their mustache grow, demonstrating solidarity with men’s health.

The choice of the month is linked to the fact that on November 17th is the World Day to Combat Prostate Cancer, and although it has a special emphasis on the prevention of prostate cancer, this month includes all the diseases that affect the men, such as male depression and berry cancer.