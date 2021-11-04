How to find out if I’m on Instagram’s best friends list

One of the most popular features on Instagram (Android | iOS | Web) is Close Friends (or Best Friends), where you can post Stories to a specific group of people rather than all followers. But can you find out if you’re on that list?

In this article, you’ll learn how to tell if you’re on someone’s best friends list on Instagram.

How do I know if I’m on Instagram’s best friends list

Instagram’s best friends list allows you to select one or more people so that only they can view that content. The feature is currently restricted to the Stories role.

Instagram recently implemented a change to Close Friends that further filters who can see what you post to Stories. This is the Selected People function, which basically has the same proposal as the best friends list, but in this case you choose the followers that are already in the best friends list.

That said, the only way to know if you’re like someone’s best friend on Instagram is to edge around that person’s Stories.

Instagram’s “Close Friends” brings together selected people to view their Stories (Image: Disclosure/Instagram)

Open Instagram and see your Stories

You’ll know you’re on someone else’s Instagram best friends list when they post a Stories and their photo circle turns green. If that user makes a Stories and the border around the image is in the traditional Instagram hues, it means they either didn’t post to Close Friends, or didn’t include you in the list.

Stories in which you are added to the other person’s Close Friends list have a green circular border (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

It’s important to note that Instagram doesn’t allow other people to see who’s on someone’s best friends list. For this reason, only the person who created the list has access to the followers included in that listing.

Ask the user if you are on the best friends list

Another way to tell if you’re one of someone’s best friends on Instagram is to ask the person directly if their name was included in the list. That way, if that didn’t happen, you can request your entry and wait until someone else does or doesn’t add it manually.

How to get off Instagram’s best friends list

Chances are you’re on someone’s Instagram best friends list and, in the end, you’re not that person’s friend. However, just as we cannot see the list of other users, it is not possible to opt out of this listing, as only those who created it can add or remove followers.

But calm down, there are two simple, if somewhat extreme, ways for some people to get off Instagram’s best friends list.

Unfollow the user on Instagram

To unfollow someone on Instagram, you just need to log into the user’s profile. In the “Following” button just below the profile photo, select “Unfollow”. As a result, you will no longer see that person’s Stories.

When you stop following someone on Instagram, you will automatically no longer see Stories or posts from that person (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Silence the user’s Instagram Storeis

For those who don’t want to stop following a particular person, but also don’t want to follow the posts of best friends on Instagram, the solution is to stop the highlight of Stories on your homepage.

To do this, enter the person’s profile and select “Following”. Then go to “Silence” and check the key “Stories”. The user will not be notified that you have silenced them.

People silenced on Instagram are still on your list of friends added to the social network, however you will no longer see that person’s Stories and posts in your timeline (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

In addition, you will still be able to view that person’s Stories. But to do that, you’ll need to either enter her profile or drag the Stories line on the home page, as silenced people have Stories thrown to the end of the queue of latest posts.