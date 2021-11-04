How to get all grilled fish recipes

Earlier this week, miHoYo announced a new event for Genshin Impact called “Yummy! Barbecue Under the Stars” (“Delight! Barbecue under the stars”). In it, players will have to test different recipes for dishes based on grilled fish to raise the level of friendship with Shiki Taishou. The ultimate goals are: unlock the grilled fish archive and build friendship with Shiki to receive event rewards.

To participate in the “Yummy! Barbecue Under the Stars” event the player must have Adventure Rank 10 or more on Genshin Impact. However, in addition, you will need to collect some materials to start grilling the fish.

Without further ado, find out now in this article how to get all the grilled fish recipes in Genshin Impact to complete your missions!

Materials needed to start grilling fish



Materials needed to start grilling fish. Source: miHoYo

According to miHoYo, in order to grill fish, the player must first gather certain materials. Are they:

1. Fish: One fish will be added to the fish basket every 6 hours, and a maximum of 4 fish can be stored. When there are more than 1 or 1 fish in the fish basket, you can click on the fish basket to collect the fish. This will give you the stuff – fish. When there are 4 fish in the basket, the countdown will stop. After clicking to collect the fish, the fish basket is emptied and the countdown starts again.

Observation: The fish basket countdown timer will only activate after travelers enter the event page for the first time and complete the in-game tutorial.

2. Firewood: Players can log into the game every day to complete the quest and receive 4 pieces of firewood.

3. Seasoning: players can perform the following in-game actions, such as:

Use 40 Original Resin daily

Complete 2 Daily Commissions daily

Use a total of 200 Original Resins during the event

Spend a total of 50,000 Mora during the event

Tip: During the event, share the event once to receive the corresponding amount of spices.

Heads up:

Daily missions updated daily at 4:00 am

Materials must be collected manually on the event page. Materials that were not collected will also be reset when daily quests are updated the next day. So remember to collect them!

Genshin Impact: How to Grill Fish

The main objective of Genshin Impact’s “Yummy! Barbecue Under the Stars” event is to encourage players to create different grilled fish recipes. One of the main things players should pay attention to is how far away they are from finishing the dish, ie how long the fish will grill. It is possible to remove the meat immediately after placing it on the grill (sashimi) or leave the fish grilling for a while.

There are five classifications for grilled fish in Genshin Impact:

Raw: there was no visual change

there was no visual change Half-done (rare): fish flesh is pinkish.

fish flesh is pinkish. Perfect: fish flesh is orange or light brown. It is possible to see some glows on the screen (the player can get some special dishes this way)

fish flesh is orange or light brown. It is possible to see some glows on the screen (the player can get some special dishes this way) Burnt (burnt): fish flesh is dark brown.

fish flesh is dark brown. Completely destroyed (ash): forget it on the grid and see what happens.

We also have three seasoning levels for grilled fish dishes:

Mild (soft)

just right

Heavy (strong)

Genshin Impact: All “normal” (regular) grilled fish recipes

As you grill fish and discover new recipes, always try to do something different from what you’ve already done. You can check which recipes have already been made in the “Grilled Fish Archive” on the “Yummy! Barbecue Under the Stars” event page. If there’s nothing specifying what to do, just grill each side of the fish meat equally (with the same amount of time on the fire). Check the lists with all the recipes to complete the event objectives created by miHoYo on Genshin Impact.

Grilled fish recipes to reach friendship level X20 with Shiki Taishou

Sashimi (raw fish): use any fish, season “just right”, grill until “raw”.

use any fish, season “just right”, grill until “raw”. Sashimi With Extra Thick Sauce (Raw Fish with Moderate Seasoning): use any fish, seasoning “heavy” (heavy), grill until “raw” (raw).

use any fish, seasoning “heavy” (heavy), grill until “raw” (raw). Grilled Black Snakehead: use any fish, season “just right”, broil until “burnt”.

Grilled fish recipes to reach friendship level X40 with Shiki Taishou

Ordinary Grilled Fish: use any fish, season “just right” (jsut right), grill until “perfect”.

use any fish, season “just right” (jsut right), grill until “perfect”. Grilled Fish with Mild Seasoning: use any fish, seasoning “mild” (mild), grill until “perfect” (perfect).

use any fish, seasoning “mild” (mild), grill until “perfect” (perfect). Grilled Fish With Strong Seasoning: use any fish, season “heavy” (heavy), grill until “perfect” (perfect).

Grilled fish recipes to reach X50 friendship level with Shiki Taishou

Fresh and Juicy Fish: use any fish, season “just right”, grill until rare (half-done).

use any fish, season “just right”, grill until rare (half-done). Exquisite Medaka Dish (Exquisite Medaka Dish): use Medaka fish, season “just right”, grill until “perfect”.

use Medaka fish, season “just right”, grill until “perfect”. Perfectly Grilled Golden Bass: use Golden Bass fish, season “just right”, grill until “perfect”.

use Golden Bass fish, season “just right”, grill until “perfect”. Wild Style Grilled Bitter Pufferfish: use puffer fish, season it “just right”, grill until “perfect” (perfect).

use puffer fish, season it “just right”, grill until “perfect” (perfect). Charred Grilled Fish: use any fish, season “just right”, grill until one side is “perfect” and the other side is “burnt”.



Screenshot showing the completion of a grilled fish recipe. Source: miHoYo

Genshin Impact: All Special Grilled Fish Recipes

By making these recipes, the player will reach the level x100 of friendship with Shiki Taishou. Know that these are more difficult dishes to be made (except for the last one). Certain players have reported more than one way to accomplish the recipes below, but by following the steps, you will be able to reach your goal.

Amazing Grilled Fish That Impressed Paimon: use any fish, season “just right”, grill until the top side is perfect with four sparks, at the moment you see the first cloud of smoke (the other side is burnt/burnt).

use any fish, season “just right”, grill until the top side is perfect with four sparks, at the moment you see the first cloud of smoke (the other side is burnt/burnt). Number One Grilled Fish In Teyvat: use any fish, season “just right”, grill until “perfect”. Only remove from the grid once it is no longer in the half-done state.

use any fish, season “just right”, grill until “perfect”. Only remove from the grid once it is no longer in the half-done state. Grilled Fish Beyond Space And Time: use any fish, season “just right”, grill until “perfect”. Remove when there is a glow on each side.

use any fish, season “just right”, grill until “perfect”. Remove when there is a glow on each side. Explosive And Overloaded Grilled Fish : use any fish, season “just right”, grill until one side is “perfect” after showing fourth brightness and the other “burnt”.

: use any fish, season “just right”, grill until one side is “perfect” after showing fourth brightness and the other “burnt”. Grilled Fish That Broke Through The Dimensions: use any fish, without seasoning, just leave it on the grill until it is completely destroyed.

