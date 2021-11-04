How to get back to regular exercise after a long break: a step-by-step guide – Vogue

+



A step by step to getting your fitness back after a break (Photo: Ivan Erick / Vogue Collection)

Your conditioning has dropped and you don’t know how to get back to your fitness life? Whether it was the return to the office that left her exhausted or an encounter with Covid-19, exercises are often put aside when our energy is low. However, lack of physical activity can affect the health of the body as a whole. The good news is that where there is a will (even a small one), there is a way. And to help you out of this, we asked the personal trainer Luke Worthington to share your tips on getting back to working out after a break – and in a healthy way.

It’s “OK” to take short breaks

“We don’t really get stronger, burn body fat or build lean tissue when we’re exercising, all this magic happens between workouts and especially while we sleep. So taking a planned break from exercise for a set period of time can even be beneficial from a physiological perspective. Research shows that strength and aerobic fitness don’t decrease over a two-week period, so a planned break of around a week can mean we’re getting fitter, in the same way that an athlete decreases their training frequency just before a great event.”

muscle memory is real

“Once you get past the two week period without exercising, the old adage ‘use it or lose it’ starts to kick in. Reductions in strength, aerobic fitness, and range of motion, as well as negative changes in body composition, begin to happen. In addition to being hard on the ego, the most important consideration is that reducing strength and conditioning puts us at greater risk for injury, so rebuilding them with care and strategy is critical. Remember that ‘muscle memory’ is a real thing and getting back into shape is much easier than getting into it for the first time, so don’t think you’re starting from scratch.”

Prioritize consistency over intensity

The first hurdle we have to overcome on returning to the gym is simply getting there. There’s never a perfect time to get back into sports, so you just need to get started. Consistency trumps intensity, and this idea is even more critical after taking a break from your exercise routine. Continuing for a period at a pace of 80% of your capacity will produce better results than going back to 100% and having to stop again because it was too soon.

“As a general guide, I would advise restarting at around 65-70% of the physical capacity you are used to – this includes reducing the total volume done in a session, as well as the loads lifted and the intensity of each exercise. You can try to increase the volume and intensity, but not more than 10% per week until you reach the same level as before. Following an organized routine with planned challenges means you minimize the risk of injury, but still continue to observe (and understand) your progress each week.”

Focus on feeling rather than results

“When I return, it is essential to have an internal focus. Learn to look inward and focus on how a workout feels – how you feel compared to how you felt before – and realize that you need to make a conscious effort to reduce volume and intensity for consistency of activity. If you fall into the trap of having an external focus – comparing your routine now to what you were doing before or, worse, to what others around you are doing – you may fall into the trap of accelerating too fast and needing another break “.

Choose simple moves

“For my clients, I reduce the complexity of the exercises and incorporate variations of them, which can give a greater return compared to very elaborate work. Some examples of these movements are: squats, hip hinge, push-ups, rows, and dips. They provide as many points of contact for the body as possible, which means that we need less motor skills (such as coordination) to complete them, so we can focus on rebuilding fitness.

A good example of training to resume the exercise routine is:

Squat: Goblet squat (butt on bench), 3 sets of 8 reps.

Hinge: Hip push, 3 sets of 10 reps.

Push-ups: Elevated push-up (with hands on a bench), 3 sets of 8 reps.

Row: on TRX, 3 sets of 10 reps.

Squat: split squats, 3 sets of 8 reps per leg.

“The goal is to re-establish a full-body workout routine like the one I mentioned above three times a week. Complement with low intensity cardio – which you should be able to talk about while practicing. Increase your difficulty level by 10% per week until you reach your previous conditioning. Then start adding more challenging moves.”