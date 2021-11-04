How to make the city smarter in health, safety and housing?

When we talk about smart cities, the importance of people in this process of urban transformation is indisputable, and we’ve talked a lot about this topic: the citizen is the centerpiece of the game.

The social and digital inclusion of everyone is essential so that the available tools are used properly and, thus, collaborate in improving health, care for the elderly, safety, housing conditions and intelligent buildings.

The joint use of new technologies and methodologies aims to make them more accessible and better, impacting the citizen’s experience in all areas.

The pillars that make up the second dimension —coexistence (smart living)— are fundamental in the creation of public policies and business strategies.

For the formulation of The Neural model, following the example of the people dimension that we discussed in the previous text, three main elements were taken into account:

The indicators ISO 37120: 2018, ISO 37122: 2019; and ISO 37123:2019; The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); Preliminary analysis of the impacts of the covid-19 pandemic on world urban life based on the concept of the Km 4.Zero Economy.

In the coexistence dimension, we will analyze five somewhat familiar urban pillars: housing, health, public safety, culture and sport, and food safety.

Let’s explore each one a little more below:

Housing

The environment in which a person lives has a great influence on their life, whether due to their willingness to do something and even in relation to health aspects.

In this regard, the 37:100 series ISOs contemplate a very broad set of indicators that serve as a guide to the level of development of our cities. Among them, we can highlight:

ISO 37120: 2018, which addresses municipal services and quality of life, brings rates of inadequate, affordable, homeless, and unregistered housing. In addition, there is a quantitative analysis of total households, persons per household, vacancy rate and secondary residence, living space per person, and residences available for lease.

ISO 37122: 2019, which brings the universe of smart facilities to everyday life as a percentage of households with smart energy and water meters;

ISO 37123: 2019, with indicators for resilient cities, analyzes emergency shelter capacity, structural vulnerability of buildings and hazardous areas, implemented improvements and residential flood rates;

Goal 11 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, first directly linked to housing, which aims, by 2030, to urbanize slums, guarantee basic services and access for all to safe, adequate and affordable housing.

Health

It is not new that we know that health governs the ability to do something: our ancestors already included in their selection processes the strongest and/or those who were more likely to overcome challenges and illnesses.

However, while in the past each community had local peculiarities, with globalization, transport has become much faster, including that of illnesses, as epidemics in the past announced.

I myself, in 2016, mentioned in one of my lectures that my displacement around the world could easily be a channel of contamination, and covid-19 arrived announcing to the world that global displacement is indeed something that can devastate nations.

More than ever, effective healthcare management, which includes anticipating and managing incidents such as a pandemic, is more than essential.

As in housing, ISO 37:100 is a reference when the topic is health:

ISO 37:120, which talks about life expectancy, hospital beds, numbers of doctors and infant mortality rate;

ISO 37:122, which addresses access to unified electronic medical records, remote consultations, and access to public air and water quality alert systems;

ISO 37:123, which shows the number of hospitals with power generators, immunizations, numbers of infectious diseases per year and population with basic health insurance. It is worth noting that here, in the United Arab Emirates, all foreigners must have basic private health insurance, which must be offered by the employer. As for citizens born here, the government covers this cost and guarantees everyone access to health care.

We also include in this item Goal 3 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, whose goal is to include in national strategies access to sexual and reproductive health services and have universal health coverage, both in terms of access and quality as well as risks.

Public security

After talking previously about education in the text of the dimension people and about health above, the time has come to address security and thus close the traditional triad of political discourse: education, health and security.

For foreigners, Brazil is not well regarded in this vertical due to the high levels of violence, however, public safety goes beyond the killing and robbery that we see daily in the news: it aims to preserve life, maintain public order and protect people and assets.

And these are the factors addressed in the ISO 37:120 series, with a focus on municipal services and quality of life, which has listed five essential and five supporting indicators, a greater number of references when compared to the ISO of smart cities and resilience.

ISO 37:200, which is based on the number of firefighters, police, fire-related deaths, natural disasters and homicides;

ISO 37:122, with city area numbers covered by surveillance cameras;

ISO 37:123, which verifies beds destroyed or damaged by disasters, the training of emergency teams for such events and whether alerts issued by national authorities are received in a timely manner by the municipality;

Goal 11 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, which aims to provide universal access to safe public spaces;

Goal 16 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, which aims to promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels.

culture and sport

As we talked about earlier, a lot of a city is linked to its DNA, and culture plays a big role in that. Sport is also fundamental in social relationships and interactions, in addition to promoting health and social inclusion, which contributes to this pillar as well.

Thinking about culture and sport is to keep the DNA of a municipality alive and guarantee its continuity. Thus, within the ISO standard, we have:

ISO 37:120, the number of cultural institutions, sports facilities and budget allocated to these areas;

ISO 37:122, the collection available in public libraries and digital collections, their users, the digitization of the city’s cultural collection, the online reservation for cultural initiatives and the number of events of this kind.

Here, it is important to note that ISO 37:123, which talks about resilience, does not have any mention, yet, regarding culture and sport.

food safety

Society has grown and so has the demand for food. Currently, we are talking about urban agriculture as a livelihood strategy for some families, especially in developing countries, and as an environmental policy. In addition, food also impacts the population’s health.

In a previous text here at column, I spoke about the inauguration of the largest urban roof farm in the world, in France, and the Paris initiative for residents to lease spaces for their own planting, thus increasing social engagement.

And the European country is not alone in this. Here in the Emirates, we also have projects in this regard, such as the vertical farm in Abu Dhabi, which has an area equivalent to 22 soccer fields in the middle of the desert for agricultural production.

To close the five urban pillars of the coexistence dimension, we will see the ISOs that talk about local/urban agriculture and food security:

ISO 37:120, brings the numbers of urban agricultural area, amount of food produced locally and percentage of the population that is malnourished, overweight or obese;

ISO 37:122, addresses the budget for urban agriculture initiatives, sending waste to compost and monitoring system for food suppliers;

ISO 37:123, analyzes the population that lives one kilometer from a market and the percentage that can be served with food reserves for 72 hours in case of an emergency.

As you can see, although the five pillars have their unique characteristics, at some point they intersect and start to influence each other, confirming the theory of the neural connections model.

In our next text, we are going to talk about smart government, when we will go a little deeper into governance and public policies.

Until then, tell us below how the five pillars of the coexistence dimension influence your daily life.