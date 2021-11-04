HPV Vaccine Reduces Risk of Cervical Cancer by Up to 87% – News

Vaccination against HPV reduced by up to 87% the risk of girls, who received the immunizing agent between 12 and 13 years of age, of developing cervical cancer in England. This is one of the findings made by researchers from the Cancer Prevention Group, School of Cancer and Pharmaceutical Sciences at King’s College, London, UK.

The article published last Wednesday night (3), in The Lancet scientific journal, also shows that among young vaccinated 16 to 18 years old, the decrease in the chance of developing a malignant tumor was 34%. In adolescents immunized between 14 and 16 years of age, the risk reduction was 62%.

The study followed women vaccinated by the British health system from 2008, when the bivalent HPV vaccine was included in the routine program for girls aged 12 to 13 years and then with a recovery program for women aged 14 to 18 years from 2008 to 2010.

The data were compared with the health system’s records of diagnosis of cervical cancer and precancerous lesions January 1, 2006 to June 30, 2019, in women aged between 20 and 64 years. residents of England.

In addition to the reduction in tumor risks, the researchers found a significant drop in the formation of severe precancerous lesions of 97% in the 12- to 13-year age group; 75%, from 14 to 16 years; and 39%, from 16 to 18 years old.

“We have seen a substantial reduction in cervical cancer and the incidence of precancerous lesions in young women after the introduction of the HPV immunization program in England, especially in individuals who received the vaccine between 12 and 13 years. The immunization program against HPV almost successfully eliminated cervical cancer in women born since September 1, 1995,” the researchers concluded.

According to INCA (National Cancer Institute), cervical or cervical cancer is caused by persistent infection by some types of HPV, called oncogenic. Genital infection by this virus is frequent and most often does not cause disease. But in some cases, cellular changes occur that can progress to cancer.

How is it in Brazil?

This malignant tumor is the third most frequent in the female population, only behind breast and colorectal cancer. In addition to being the fourth cause of death in women from cancer in the country.

Vaccination against HPV in the SUS (Unified Health System) is given to girls aged 9-14 and boys aged 11-14. The indication is two doses, with an interval of 6 months between them. The indication is that it should be taken before teenagers start their sex life.

As for people who have Aids, the age range is from 9 to 26 years old, with the vaccination schedule being three doses given with an interval of 2 months for the second dose and 6 months for the third.

According to information from the SBIm (Brazilian Society of Immunizations), in 2020, the first dose of the HPV vaccine was applied to approximately 70% of girls aged 9 to 15 years and to just over 40% of boys aged 11 to 14 years , with the goal of the Ministry of Health being 80% vaccinated. In the second dose, the rates were approximately 40% and 30%.