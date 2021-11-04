Hybrid that goes 50 km / l, Jeep Compass S 4x is homologated for Brazil

With the industry in slow motion due to the lack of raw materials, Jeep took another step towards its promise to launch hybrid cars in Brazil. As already mentioned, the honor will be given to the Compass, which now has its version with an electric motor defined and homologated.

The rookie is the Jeep Compass S 4xe, revealed by data obtained by FOUR WHEELS. Outside, the SUV occupies an intermediate position between the hybrid Compass — above the Limited 4xe and below the Trailhawk 4xe — and, in addition to the 185 hp 1.3 turboflex engine already used in current models, it will have an electric motor on the rear axle.

In electric mode, the car is driven only by the 60 hp electric motor installed on the rear axle, with autonomy to run up to 50 km without wasting gasoline.

When combined with 1.3, however, the pair reaches 245 hp, with 50 km/l of average consumption. Unlike the normal 4×4, the Compass system designates an engine for each axle, eliminating mechanical components such as cardans and differentials that add weight and complexity to the maintenance of the diesel model, for example.

In aesthetic terms, little changes. What will catch your attention, of course, is the extra hatch for charging the 11.4 kWh battery. After all, it’s a plug-in hybrid and it’s possible to recharge the battery without relying on the 1.3 engine.

The driver also has a mode selector that includes hybrid, electric and recovery regime, in which the energy dissipated by the braking helps to recharge the batteries more intensely.

The new Jeep Compass S 4xe will hit Brazilian stores by mid 2022. The estimated price is around R$280,000.

