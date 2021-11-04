‘I changed habits and lost 26 kg after getting scared and being hospitalized with covid’ – 11/04/2021

Obese, with diabetes and high blood pressure, Fabio Jordano, 40, didn’t care much about his diet. The tourismologist only understood that his health was critical when he was admitted to the ICU with covid and received the warning that he could suffer a cardiac arrest at any time. Fábio left the hospital willing to change his habits and he tells us below how he reached 93 kg:

“In 2015, I reached the peak of my weight: 126 kg. Due to being overweight, I developed hypertension and diabetes, but I never cared much about my health and lived as if I had no disease. I totally ignored the risks posed by obesity I could bring and gave zero importance to food. I even ate a pizza and a half by myself.

At the end of June 2020, I took covid-19 and had to be admitted to the ICU. Doctors warned that my blood glucose (blood sugar level) was completely altered, reaching 400 mg/dl (ideally, in fasting, it is below 100 mg/dl).

Image: Personal archive

Blood pressure, cholesterol, triglycerides, blood glucose. All the results of my exams were worrying and I was warned that I was at risk of having a heart attack at any time. I was very worried and left the hospital with a changed mind, I decided to take care of my health and adopt good habits.

I was 119 kg and the first step was to seek professional guidance to do everything right. I made an appointment with an endocrinologist, a nutritionist and a cardiologist.

The first change was in food. I radically cut down alcoholic beverages, soda, fried foods and fast-foods. I started to eat more vegetables, vegetables, fruits and whole grains, a menu that I started to learn while I was hospitalized in the ICU.

Image: Personal archive

I also managed to consume old meat and started to give preference to the consumption of white meat (fish and chicken), which corresponded to 80% of my daily protein intake.

I was discharged from the hospital in August and a month later I was released to exercise. I started training at a gym where my cousin works as a personal trainer.

He set up an exercise program according to the intensities given by the medical team who were taking care of my change of habits. Relying on this work by a multidisciplinary team was very important for me to be confident about my health and also to lose weight in a healthy way.

Image: Personal archive

I started doing weight training and some walks on the treadmill to gain strength. Over time, I increased my speed and started running. I got a taste for the sport and decided to start training to practice street running. I’ve already managed to complete 21 km!

In a year, I have eliminated 26 kg and I am 93 kg (I am 1.82 m tall). My perception of life has completely changed and today I see how inconsequential I was with my health. I want to maintain the good habits I acquired forever, because thanks to good nutrition and regular exercise, I now have much more energy, health and well-being!

