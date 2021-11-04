‘I didn’t play off the cliff’ · TV News

Whindersson Nunes showed flexibility and played with the lyrics of the song Penhasco, which was composed by Luísa Sonza after the end of her marriage with YouTuber. This Wednesday (3), the influencer vented about the demand from fans during the separation of the artists.

“I don’t think I threw anyone off a cliff, no. Everyone thinks for themselves [o que quer], I am a person, but I understand what she meant and what the guys say. You know that thing where you look and say: ‘Oh, I understand what people are trying to say. They’re not saying you’re to blame for anything, but if you had done something…'” Nunes said in an interview with PodCats.

During the chat with Virginia Fonseca and Camila Loures, the YouTuber explained the reason why he avoided talking about the breakup during the separation period: “My way was not to talk. Everyone has their own way, and there are people who don’t like of talking or seeing things from an old relationship”.

“That was a long time ago, it’s been a couple of years, I don’t even remember anymore. I don’t remember much detail by detail. I remember I made four jokes, it’s the right of my job. She lived with me and made a song, which has million hits. I made about four jokes, but I didn’t say: ‘ah, I have a horn’, nothing like that. I made some jokes that I thought was funny at the time. That’s all, nothing more,” added the comedian.

After the end of her marriage to Nunes, Luísa wrote the song Penhasco. In August, during an interview with journalist Fernanda Rocha, Foquinha, the singer described the process of composing the hit: “It’s what made everyone cry too. I’ve cried a lot. Since the trip to Mexico [feita após o término] I cried. I kept thinking: ‘If the stewardess sees me, she’ll think I’m dying'”.

The lyrics of the song read: “I knew the fall was big, but I had to jump / I wanted us to be higher / When I held your hand you let go of mine / And you pushed me off the cliff.”

Check out Whindersson Nunes’ participation in PodCats: