‘I didn’t throw anyone off a cliff’, says Whindersson about Luísa Sonza’s music | celebrities



Whindersson Nunes and Luísa Sonza – Manu Scarpa

Posted 04/11/2021 09:44 | Updated 11/04/2021 10:06 AM

Rio – Whindersson Nunes talked about the possibility of having inspired the singer Luísa Sonza, his ex-wife, in the composition of the song “Penhasco”, one of the biggest hits on the album “Doce 22” and one of the saddest as well. In an interview with Virginia Fonseca and Camila Loures’ podcast Podcats, he also revealed that he has already heard the song.

“I heard it because it was on Instagram, Luísa is very famous and she went out everywhere,” he said, who still said he didn’t believe he had inspired the track, despite fans claiming the contract. Still, he acknowledged that he could have done more during his relationship with the singer.

“I didn’t think I threw anyone off a cliff, no,” he said, laughing. “Everyone thinks for themselves, right, I’m a person. I don’t think so, but I understand what she meant. I understand what the guys say about me not having spoken. You know that thing about you looking and ‘ah, I understand that people mean, if you had done something…'”, he added about the attacks that the singer suffered on social networks because they believed she had betrayed him.

The song has heavy parts about a troubled breakup, like “I knew the fall was big / But I had to jump / I wish we were taller / When I held your hand you let go of mine / And you pushed me off the cliff” .