”I didn’t throw anyone off a cliff”

Whindersson Nunes spoke about the subject during his participation in PodCats, led by Virginia Fonseca and Camila Loures

Whindersson Nunes (26) participated in the PodCats, presented by Virginia Fonseca (22) and Camila Loures (26), and talked about the song Cliff, from your ex-wife Luisa Sonza (23).

Frankly, the YouTuber gave his version and said he didn’t ‘throw’ anyone off a cliff. “I don’t think I threw anyone off a cliff, no. Everyone thinks for themselves [o que quer], I am a person, but I understand what she meant and what the guys say. You know that thing where you look and say: ‘Oh, I understand what people are trying to say. They don’t mean to say that you are to blame for anything, but if you had done something…”, he said.

Whindersson also explained why he avoided talking about the end of the relationship with the singer: “My way was not to talk. Everyone has their own way, and there are people who don’t like to talk or see things from old relationships. That was a long time ago, it’s been a couple of years, I don’t even remember anymore. I don’t remember much detail. for detail. I remember I made four jokes, it’s the right of my job. She lived with me and made a song, which has millions of hits. ‘, nothing like that. I made a few jokes that I thought was funny at the time. That’s all, nothing more.”

It’s worth pointing out that Luísa Sonza wrote ‘Penhasco’ right after her marriage to the comedian ended. The marriage lasted about two years.

