‘I don’t believe in the favoritism of someone who cannot go out on the streets,’ says Constantino about Lula’s advantage in research

Commentators on the 3 in 1 program, from Jovem Pan, analyzed the political scenario for the 2022 elections and pointed out the effects of Sérgio Moro’s possible candidacy for the presidency

VITORINO JUNIOR/PHOTOPRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT For a commentator, Lula’s favoritism shown in the polls does not reflect the reality of the PT, who is articulated behind the scenes



A poll of voting intentions for the presidency in 2022 elections released this Wednesday, 3, by XP/Ipespe shows that the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) appears in first place, with 42% of the valid votes, being followed by the current representative, Jair Bolsonaro (no party), which sums 28% of intentions. Ciro Gomes (PDT) occupies the third position with 11% of the votes. In another scenario created by the survey, the former judge and former minister Sergio Moro appears with 8% of the votes, occupying the fourth position, with 1% less than Ciro Gomes. Lula (41%) and Bolsonaro (25%) lead the survey in this scenario. Other names of the so-called third way, such as João Doria (PSDB), Luiz Henrique Mandetta (DEM), José Luiz Datena (PSD) and Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD) do not reach the double digits of voting intentions.

During your participation in the program 3 in 1, gives Young pan, this Wednesday, the commentator Rodrigo Constantino he contested the poll results, saying that he cannot believe in Lula’s favoritism, since the PT member is “an ex-convict and cannot go out on the streets.” “I cannot believe the great favoritism of Lula, who besides being an ex-convict is a person who cannot go out on the streets. Not in the Northeast. Why isn’t Lula parading in the Northeast to expose his tremendous popularity to Brazil and intimidate his opponents? Why isn’t this happening? It’s a question that we have to ask, because it sounds very strange to someone who has his degree of favoritism, according to surveys, and is locked in, negotiating backstage deals,” he said.

Next, Constantino said that Moro has more weight than other names in the third way, like João Doria, but that he needs to define what he will want to dispute in the next election. “Moro has some kind of recall. Now the question that Moro essentially has to ask himself is whether he would be running for a Senate in Paraná, where he has great chances of showing what he came for, his political thinking that is little known, or if he will be the one that will contribute a lot to Lula’s return to power, because he gets more votes from Bolsonaro than from Lula. He could be contributing to Lula’s return to power. Does he want to sleep with this awareness?” asked the commentator.

