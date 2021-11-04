“I feel humiliated”, says patient about the delay in care at UPA Central de Caxias | Portal Leouve

The Central Upa of Caxias do Sul registered an atypical day this Wednesday (3). Great movement and demand for assistance was registered. According to data from the unit, by midday, around 208 people had already been assisted.

One of the issues listed by patients today was the delay. Some people arrived at 9 am and only managed to be seen around 5:40 pm, almost eight hours of waiting. Caroline da Silva Benfica tells that she was at work and started to feel bad, at around 10 am she arrived at the UPA, but until 6 pm she still had not been able to receive care.

“So far nothing, but he says they will answer. I feel very humiliated by all this,” says Scheila.

Juliana Gomes Oliveira, accompanies her underage child who is waiting for care at the unit. During the time he was at the UPA, he followed the frustration of other patients.

“I saw the service taking a long time, their lack of education is tremendous (referring to the attendants), they cannot ask for information that they put our mouths on. I think there had to be a little more education for people who are in need of care. We know there is urgency and emergency.” says Oliveira.

When we sought out the Municipal Health Department, the advisory issued the following note: