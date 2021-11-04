“I hope Inter too”

Focused on making his team play football and not worrying about external factors, Gremista coach Vagner Mancini minimized a possible “hostile environment” for Gre-Nal on Saturday, at 7pm, in Beira-Rio, for the Brasileirão. In a press conference on Wednesday, right after Grêmio lost 2-1 against Atlético-MG, in Belo Horizonte, the coach assured that Grêmio will only be concerned about playing and said he expects the same from Inter.

“This hostile environment is not part of football. We’re going to play a Gre-Nal on Saturday, but there are two teams that are going to play football. There is rivalry, there is everything, but we don’t have to foster any kind of hostile environment. We go there to play football and I hope Internacional will do that too. Period”, he commented.

This Wednesday, the STJD accepted the injunction that prevents Grêmio from supporting both the Arena and as a visitor until the judgment of the cases on Sunday, when fans invaded the field after the defeat by Palmeiras, takes place.

Thus, only Colorado fans will be in Beira-Rio on Saturday and will be in greater numbers, as the Government of RS authorized the expansion of the occupation of stadiums in Rio Grande do Sul to 50%. The trend is 25 thousand people in the last Gre-Nal of the season.

Check out other speeches by Vagner Mancini in his press conference after Atlético-MG 2×1 Grêmio:

“Athletes have participated a lot in the decisions, I think this is important. The coach is not the owner of the truth, he has exactly to talk to the players about the best strategy. Then we decide whether to score earlier or not, but with the player’s participation. This commitment makes a lot of difference, especially in the phase we live in today at the club”

“It’s important that the performance was far superior to what we had seen so far. Grêmio starts to have the face of what I want. Aggressive team, which scores high, sets more pressure for us to play also with a little counterattack and transition. Something is missing? Lack. Obviously we will try as quickly as possible to adjust what we saw wrong, but the behavior today (Wednesday) was very different”

“I think Campaz is missing a game. He has a very interesting technical ability. He hits the ball well, entered and made a beautiful play for the goal. There’s no game, maybe now we have a sequel. Outside the field, there is food, the different climate from where I used to live. We just know that football is on the field and football is the same all over the world. If he’s playing well, maybe all the external factor will be fixed”

“There is no doubt that we are very upset about the team’s performance. We faced the leader and had even more chances to score, but it wasn’t enough, so we have to improve even more”