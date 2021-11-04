“I was excluded”, says Marcelo Madureira about the new Casseta e Planeta member program

Marcelo Madureira stated that he was “excluded” by other members of Casseta e Planeta from the new program. On the 16th, the program Conversa Piada debuted, on TV Cultura, and features Beto Silva, Claudio Manoel, Helio de la Peña and Hubert Spider.

He says that Hubert and Helio informed him that he would be out of the project. “It was an unpleasant, one-sided gesture, it wasn’t something talked about, there was no formal explanation. I got kicked out of a party I helped organize. It is, to say the least, regrettable”, he told the podcast Inteligência Ltda.

The comedian says he was “very upset” with the episode. “I didn’t leave Casseta e Planeta. In this case, I was ‘left,’” he says, rebutting the remnants’ justification. In an interview, Hubert said that “Marcelo Madureira is running a production company and has his life, as all of us here have done solo work or in different formations”.

“Bad thing I wouldn’t do with anyone,” says Marcelo Madureira

The comedian considers the episode a “slut” and says he would never exclude his colleagues from professional projects. “If I come to you and stop you from working, it’s a serious thing. It’s a dirty thing I wouldn’t do with anyone,” he says. He also said he expected his former colleagues to be “very creative”.

He suggested that if content created by him is used, he will process the program. “If I identify any content that I have been part of in the preparation, I will be obliged to take legal action, because you are appropriating a part of mine from a work that we built together.”

