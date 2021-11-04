One of the greatest idols of Brazilian and world football, Ronaldo had a spell at Corinthians, where he ended his career in the sport. At Timão, the player had great success and built friendships. One of them was with Dentinho, who recalled the partnership with the Phenomenon.

In an interview with the Spanish newspaper Brand, Dentinho recalled that, the close relationship and a very specific detail of their appearance, made them say that Ronaldo was his father. The ex-Corinthians did not spare praise for their ex-teammate.

“Of course, Ronaldo. When I was little, they said he was my father because we had similar teeth. He always behaved very well and I called him ‘my father’. For me he is the best player in history. Even injured, it was a phenomenon. You will never see something like this again,” he stated.

“Is a good friend. He is a very important person in my life. He took care of me a lot at Corinthians and I will always be very grateful to him. I was his attacking partner in the last game he played in Colombia. He was a great companion and then a great friend. We talk a lot. He treats me like a son,” added the Shakhtar Donetsk striker from Ukraine.

Together, Ronaldo and Dentinho were on the field wearing the Corinthians shirt on 55 occasions between 2009 and 2010. Sharing the same field, there were 29 wins, 16 draws and ten defeats. The Phenomenon scored 28 goals, while Dentinho scored 17 times in this period.

