Ibovespa almost regains 107,000 points, but closes stable; Fed, court orders and commodities set the tone for the business

SAO PAULO – Those who expected tranquility in the markets when the holiday came back, ended up finding even more volatility. The Ibovespa fluctuated in line with an important agenda, which brought a new direction for monetary policy in the United States, but remains uncertain in relation to internal fiscal risks. Each new rumor about the progress of the PEC dos Precatórios stirred up the main index of the Brazilian stock market, which in the end managed to achieve one more closure in the positive territory.

The Stock Exchange closed without knowing if the vote of the PEC that wants to limit the payment of judicial debts of the Union to get space in the Budget would really go ahead. Even though it tarnishes the Spending Ceiling, the proposal to raise funds for Auxílio Brasil, a replacement for Bolsa Família, has even gained a kind of “sympathy” from investors, since a plan B (which the government denies having) could be even more damaging to public accounts.

The issue seemed to be locked in, but the government leader in the Chamber of Deputies, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), said he had votes to approve the PEC this Wednesday (3).

“With this PEC going to the vote, theoretically you kill a large risk factor and then the market starts to lose a little stress”, says Flávio Aragão, partner at 051 Capital.

“The court orders are a key issue for the Exchange. The index would have even more room to walk if Vale and Petrobras were not out of this high”, said Juan Espinhel, investment specialist at Ivest Consultoria. At blue chips have the highest weights on the Ibovespa, but did not follow the rise of the Stock Exchange. Both were hurt in today’s session by a sharp drop in commodity prices, including iron ore and oil.

The barrel of Brent, which is a benchmark for Petrobras prices, plummeted 3.94% today to US$ 81.37. WTI fell 4.56% to $80.08 a barrel. Prices reacted to the higher-than-expected increase in raw material inventories in the United States.

The Ibovespa closed slightly higher by 0.06% to 105,616 points; the day’s turnover was R$38.7 billion. Ibovespa futures maturing in December 2021 rose 0.88% to 106,935 points in the trades of the after market.

As the Ibovespa advanced, the dollar lost traction and deepened losses. The commercial dollar closed down 1.42% to R$5.589 on purchase and R$5.590 on sale. The future dollar for December 2021 retreats 1.71% to R$ 5.613 in the business of aftermarket.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2023 closed down 19 basis points to 12.28%; DI for January 2025 retreated 46 basis points at 12.03%; and for January 2027 it closed down 49 basis points at 12.04%.

“Today the biggest highlight is not even the small rise in the stock market, but the drop in DIs by more than 3% for all vertices, showing a decrease in the pressure to increase interest rates after 2023. perception of investors”, says Jansen Costa, founding partner of Factorial Investimentos.

“Resolving this issue of court orders, even though it is not an ideal resolution, can be a relief in the uncertainties about the fiscal trajectory”, says Espinhel.

In the morning, the minutes of the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) were released, which raised the basic interest rate (Selic) by 1.5 percentage points at the last meeting. The document shows that the Committee makes major adjustments, but it came to the conclusion that with the pace adopted it is possible to bring inflation to the target in 2022.

In the United States, monetary policy finally seems to take new directions. After much anticipation, the Federal Reserve announced that it will reduce government bond purchases by $15 billion beginning later this month. The US Central Bank begins the end of a stimulus cycle that began during the pandemic, but for now it will keep interest rates between 0% and 0.25%.

In an interview after the announcements, Fed chairman Jerome Powell made more-toned statements. dovish, which eased tensions in the market. He said that the US economy is strong enough for bond purchases to be reduced and reiterated that inflation is transitory, despite having been persistent. Interest rates, in turn, should remain historically low for longer, with the Fed signaling that it is in no hurry to raise the rate (currently between 0% and 0.25%), which should only happen after purchases of titles are closed for good.

New York Stock Exchanges expanded gains after Powell’s speech and renewed record scores. Dow Jones closed up 0.29% at 36,157 points; S&P gained 0.65% to 4,660 points and the Nasdaq rose 1.04% to 15,811 points.

